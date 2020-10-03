PBC Recap: Barrientes Brothers Debut Successfully In U.S.

By: Sean Crose

Twin brothers Angel and Chavez Barrientes made their mark on Fox Sports 1’s PBC card Saturday night. Engaging in battles which were broadcast live from LA’s Microsoft Theater, the eighteen year old siblings both emerged victorious.

Entering the ring with a record of 2-0 Angel faced off against the 2-3 Fernando Ibarra De Anda in a scheduled super bantamweight six rounder. The fight ended up going the distance, though Angel did indeed walk away with a UD win, despite the fact that he had been deducted a point by the referee. The scores were 59-54, 50-54, and 59-54.

Immediately afterwards Angel’s brother, the 2-0 Chavez, faced off against the 3-2 Ivan Varela in a scheduled six round featherweight affair. Long story short – this was no walk in the park for Chavez. Still, he managed to get through the full six rounds to emerge victorious by scores of 59-55, 60-54, and 60-54.

Both Barrientes brothers fight in the