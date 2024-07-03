Otto Wallin and Justin Figueroa Headline July 26 AC Show

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (July 3, 2024) – Boxing Insider Promotions is known for putting on competitive fights in which anything can happen. The company experienced a knockout of an event with its inaugural show at the TROPICANA ATLANTIC CITY on May 11, and Boxing Insider Promotions will do it again on FRIDAY, JULY 26.
Boxing Insider Promotions, led by Atlantic City native and Boxing Insider CEO Larry Goldberg, is set to stage its best top-to-bottom card ever, as well as present the most entertaining boxing show this summer on the renown Boardwalk. In fact, headlining July 26th is a world-rated heavyweight, OTTO WALLIN (26-2, 14 KO’s), the Swedish favorite who has fought the world’s best, in the 8-round main event as he climbs up the ladder towards a world title shot.
Wallin, who is ranked #11 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and #16 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), currently resides in New York where he is trained by former three-division world champion Joey Gamache. His only losses as a professional came against former world heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. In light of recent events, he can very easily position himself for a title shot with a couple of impressive wins.
His opponent on the July 26 show is ONORIODE EHWARIEME (20-4, 19 KO’s), a 6′ 7″ behemoth from Warri, Nigeria, who appropriately carries the nickname of “Godzilla.” He’s an Olympian having represented Nigeria as a super heavyweight at the 2008 Games in Beijing. He is also a former WBF Intercontinental champion, and has a phenomenal 95-percent KO rate in his victories.
Making a return on this show is junior middleweight JUSTIN FIGUEROA (9-0, 7 KO’s), also known as “Mr. Atlantic City,” who is coming off a fourth-round stoppage of Antoni Armas at The Trop on May 11. Figueroa, who is well-known locally for not only his boxing but his exploits on the football field for Holy Spirit High School as well, and he has been a member of the prestigious Atlantic City Beach Patrol, the oldest paid professional lifeguard force in the United States. Another thing he that is becoming known for are his post-fight celebrations, which involve him doing the “Worm” across the ring.
Jolene Mizzone, President of Fighters First Management, which represents Wallin and Figueroa, says, “This is our second time working with Boxing insider and coming from the promotional side of the business we couldn’t be happier than working with them. Larry and his staff truly promote boxing events like back in the 1980’s and 1990’s, which is very refreshing.”
Local fight fans who know a thing or two about Atlantic City boxing will surely remember one of their favorite local heroes, Bruce Seldon, who won the World Boxing Association (WBA) World heavyweight championship in 1995. Now it is time for the next generation to take over, as his son, BRUCE SELDON JR. (1-0, 1 KO), will fight in a four-round heavyweight bout. Seldon, a football standout at Absegami High School, turned pro on June 15 with a first-round knockout of Terrick Maven.
All-action knockout artist JACOB SOLIS (4-0, 4 KO’s) returns after beating Brandon Martinez at The Trop on May 11. Solis, who is enormously popular in both New York and Atlantic City, has not allowed any opponent to go beyond two rounds.
In a four-round junior welterweight bout, Brooklyn’s JASON CASTANON (1-0 1KO) who made his pro debut on a Boxing Insider card in New York on March 7 with a stoppage over Luis Rivera-Reyes, will take on ARVEONTAE DUKES (2-0), a former National Junior Olympic finalist who beat Beni Beguy in an explosive bout at Sony Hall in New York in December.
And fans can come to the show and meet MICKY WARD, the colorful and legendary fighter who fought 22 times in Atlantic City, including two of his epic battles with Arturo Gatti.
He and the other AC faithful at The Trop will witness a special four-round super middleweight attraction as MARCO “EL TIBURON” ROMERO (1-0, 1 KO), of Olathe, Kansas, displays the skills that made him a legendary amateur. Indeed, the 19-year-old Romero won 136 of 141 bouts in the amateur ranks, putting together a dazzling array of laurels, including five Ringside World Championships, six National Silver Gloves titles, three National Junior Olympics crowns, and the two most prestigious domestic titles within the past year. Not only did he win the U.S. National Championship, but he also won the National Golden Gloves on May 18 and was in his pro debut less than a month later, stopping Jonathan Gary in two rounds on June 15.
More updates on the card are sure to come.
Card subject to change.
In connection with the show, Boxing Insider will be making a donation to the Atlantic City PAL, the only amateur boxing program currently active in Atlantic City.
Tickets are priced at $60, $75, $120, $150, $200 and $300, and are available through TicketMaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/boxinginsider-live-professional-boxing-atlantic-city-new-jersey-07-26-2024/event/020060CD00CE6AFA).
This event will also be streamed live and free of charge at BoxingInsider.com.
DianeClayton
07/03/2024 at 12:19 pm
JOIN US MAKING CASH IS VERY EASY AN SIMPLE NOWDAYS. 2024 IS THE YEAR OF MAKING MONEY ONLINE . I AM HERE TO TELL YOU GUYS THAT ITS SO EASY TO MAKE MORE THAN $15K EVERY MONTH BY WORKING ONLINE. I HAVE JOINED THIS JOB 3 MONTHS AGO AND ON MY FIRST DAY OF WORKING WITHOUT HAVING ANY EXPERIENCE OF ONLINE JOBS I MADE $524. THIS IS JUST AMAZING. JOIN THIS NOW BY
FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS HERE………….. https://PAYS77.COM
DianeClayton
07/03/2024 at 12:19 pm
JOIN US MAKING CASH IS VERY EASY AN SIMPLE NOWDAYS. 2024 IS THE YEAR OF MAKING MONEY ONLINE . I AM HERE TO TELL YOU GUYS THAT ITS SO EASY TO MAKE MORE THAN $15K EVERY MONTH BY WORKING ONLINE. I HAVE JOINED THIS JOB 3 MONTHS AGO AND ON MY FIRST DAY OF WORKING WITHOUT HAVING ANY EXPERIENCE OF ONLINE JOBS I MADE $524. THIS IS JUST AMAZING. JOIN THIS NOW BY
FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS HERE………….. https://PAYS77.COM
DianeClayton
07/03/2024 at 12:20 pm
JOIN US MAKING CASH IS VERY EASY AN SIMPLE NOWDAYS. 2024 IS THE YEAR OF MAKING MONEY ONLINE . I AM HERE TO TELL YOU GUYS THAT ITS SO EASY TO MAKE MORE THAN $15K EVERY MONTH BY WORKING ONLINE. I HAVE JOINED THIS JOB 3 MONTHS AGO AND ON MY FIRST DAY OF WORKING WITHOUT HAVING ANY EXPERIENCE OF ONLINE JOBS I MADE $524. THIS IS JUST AMAZING. JOIN THIS NOW BY
FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS HERE………….. https://PAYS77.COM
DianeClayton
07/03/2024 at 12:21 pm
Working part-time, I earn more than $13,000 per month. I kept hearing how much money people could make online, so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true, and it completely altered my life… This is what I do; you can learn more about it by visiting the website listed below.
Begin here>>>>>>>>> https://www.pays77.com
MarisolPonce
07/03/2024 at 12:24 pm
my roommate’s sister makes $76/hour on the computer. She has been unemployed for seven months however last month her check was $19082 simply work on the computer for a few hours. Have a peek at this
website…..
MarisolPonce
07/03/2024 at 12:26 pm
I GET PAID $700+ PER DAY USING MY MOBILE IN MY PART TIME. LAST MONTH I GOT MY 4TH PAYCHECK OF $21,865 AND I JUST DO THIS WORK IN MY PART TIME. ITS AN EASY AND AWESOME HOME BASED JOB.
ANYBODY CAN DO THIS……… https://PAYS77.COM
MarisolPonce
07/03/2024 at 12:27 pm
MAKE MONEY ONLINE FROM HOME EXTRA CASH MORE THAN 18000 TO 21000 DOLLARS. START GETTING PAID EVERY MONTH THOUSANDS DOLLARS ONLINE. “_ERTYNC_” I HAVE RECEIVED 26000 DOLLARS IN THIS MONTH BY JUST WORKING ONLINE FROM HOME IN MY PART TIME. EVERY PERSON EASILY DO THIS JOB BY.
HERE(=0=______=0=)> https://PAYS77.COM
ALICE JOS
07/03/2024 at 12:28 pm
I HAVE EARNED AND RECEIVED $19,683 BY WORKING ONLINE FROM HOME. IN PREVIOUS MONTH I HAVE THIS INCOME JUST BY DOING WORK FOR 2 HOURS MAXIMUM A DAY USING MY LAPTOP. THIS JOB IS JUST AWESOME AND REGULAR EARNING FROM THIS JUST GREAT. NOW EVERYBODY CAN NOW GET THIS JOB AND START MAKING REAL MONEY ONLINE JUST BY FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS ON THIS WEBSITE………
HERE——≻≻
Stewart
07/03/2024 at 12:29 pm
I make up to $24 an hour working from my home. My story is that I quit working at Walmart to work online and with a little effort I easily bring in around $45h to $89h… Someone was good to me by sharing this link with me, so now I am hoping I could help someone else out there by sharing this link.Try it, you won’t regret it!.
HERE→ http://www.get.salary7.com
Stewart
07/03/2024 at 12:29 pm
WORKING PART-TIME, I EARN MORE THAN $13,000 PER MONTH. I KEPT HEARING HOW MUCH MONEY PEOPLE COULD MAKE ONLINE, SO I DECIDED TO LOOK INTO IT. WELL, IT WAS ALL TRUE, AND IT COMPLETELY ALTERED MY LIFE… THIS IS WHAT I DO; YOU CAN LEARN MORE ABOUT IT BY VISITING THE WEBSITE LISTED BELOW.
BEGIN HERE>>>>>>>>> http://www.get.salary7.com
Chris Perez
07/03/2024 at 12:30 pm
Hey Guys, I’m making $4000 per month with this awesome home based system, enough for me to make a living. You don’t need to invest anything, It’s totally FREE! you just have to download it, here’s the link ↠↠↠☛www.get.salary7.com
Chris Perez
07/03/2024 at 12:30 pm
JOIN US MAKING CASH IS VERY EASY AN SIMPLE NOWDAYS. 2024 IS THE YEAR OF MAKING MONEY ONLINE . I AM HERE TO TELL YOU GUYS THAT ITS SO EASY TO MAKE MORE THAN $15K EVERY MONTH BY WORKING ONLINE. I HAVE JOINED THIS JOB 3 MONTHS AGO AND ON MY FIRST DAY OF WORKING WITHOUT HAVING ANY EXPERIENCE OF ONLINE JOBS I MADE $524. THIS IS JUST AMAZING. JOIN THIS NOW BY
FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS HERE………….. http://www.get.salary7.com
Tonya Elliott
07/03/2024 at 2:16 pm
JOIN US MAKING CASH IS VERY EASY AN SIMPLE NOWDAYS. 2024 IS THE YEAR OF MAKING MONEY ONLINE . I AM HERE TO TELL YOU GUYS THAT ITS SO EASY TO MAKE MORE THAN $15K EVERY MONTH BY WORKING ONLINE. I HAVE JOINED THIS JOB 3 MONTHS AGO AND ON MY FIRST DAY OF WORKING WITHOUT HAVING ANY EXPERIENCE OF ONLINE JOBS I MADE $524. THIS IS JUST AMAZING. JOIN THIS NOW BY
FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS HERE………….. https://PAYS77.COM
TonyaElliott
07/03/2024 at 2:16 pm
JOIN US MAKING CASH IS VERY EASY AN SIMPLE NOWDAYS. 2024 IS THE YEAR OF MAKING MONEY ONLINE . I AM HERE TO TELL YOU GUYS THAT ITS SO EASY TO MAKE MORE THAN $15K EVERY MONTH BY WORKING ONLINE. I HAVE JOINED THIS JOB 3 MONTHS AGO AND ON MY FIRST DAY OF WORKING WITHOUT HAVING ANY EXPERIENCE OF ONLINE JOBS I MADE $524. THIS IS JUST AMAZING. JOIN THIS NOW BY
FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS HERE………….. https://PAYS77.COM
TonyaElliott
07/03/2024 at 2:17 pm
JOIN US MAKING CASH IS VERY EASY AN SIMPLE NOWDAYS. 2024 IS THE YEAR OF MAKING MONEY ONLINE . I AM HERE TO TELL YOU GUYS THAT ITS SO EASY TO MAKE MORE THAN $15K EVERY MONTH BY WORKING ONLINE. I HAVE JOINED THIS JOB 3 MONTHS AGO AND ON MY FIRST DAY OF WORKING WITHOUT HAVING ANY EXPERIENCE OF ONLINE JOBS I MADE $524. THIS IS JUST AMAZING. JOIN THIS NOW BY
FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS HERE………….. HTTPS//WWW.PAYS77.COM
Tonya Elliott
07/03/2024 at 2:19 pm
JOIN US MAKING CASH IS VERY EASY AN SIMPLE NOWDAYS. 2024 IS THE YEAR OF MAKING MONEY ONLINE . I AM HERE TO TELL YOU GUYS THAT ITS SO EASY TO MAKE MORE THAN $15K EVERY MONTH BY WORKING ONLINE. I HAVE JOINED THIS JOB 3 MONTHS AGO AND ON MY FIRST DAY OF WORKING WITHOUT HAVING ANY EXPERIENCE OF ONLINE JOBS I MADE $524. THIS IS JUST AMAZING. JOIN THIS NOW BY
FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS HERE………….. https://WWW.PAYS77.COM