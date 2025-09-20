Oscar Collazo Stops Jayson Vayson In Very Strange Affair

By: Sean Crose

The 12-0 Oscar Collazo took on the 14-1-1 Jayson Vayson Saturday night in the main event of a Golden Boy Card broadcast live by DAZN. Collazo’s WBA and WBO minimum weight titles were at stake in the scheduled 12 rounder.

Vayson looked to use his height advantage early on in the first. He was doing well until Collazo abruptly sent him to the mat. Vayson was off balance when the shot landed, so he was able to get back on his feet quickly. Indeed, Vayson was able to tag the champion effectively in the second.

Collazo came alive in the third, landing on his man and landing hard. Vayson responded in kind in the fourth – digging into Collazo’s body. Collazo had found himself in a fight. The fifth, like much of the fight, was a heavy handed affair. The sixth was fast paced and close.

Things took a strange turn in the seventh. Collazo had taken to damaging his man. Still, Vayson remained on his feet. Regardless, the corner of Vayson abruptly stopped the fight.