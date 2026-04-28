The other major boxing event of Saturday, May 2 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez defends against undefeated two-division world champion David Benavidez in the headline fight of a PBC pay-per-view on Prime Video. The card runs all night under a Mexico vs. Mexico Cinco de Mayo Weekend banner, with five televised bouts pitting Mexican fighters against each other across five weight classes. The pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

David Benavidez vs. Zurdo Ramirez: The Main Event

Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) moves up from super middleweight to challenge for cruiserweight gold for the first time in his career. A win would make him the first fighter ever to capture full world titles at 168, 175, and 200 pounds, the historical hook that has shaped the buildup. The 29-year-old from Phoenix held the WBC super middleweight belt twice and currently holds the WBC and WBA titles at light heavyweight, and is now jumping 25 pounds rather than waiting at 175 for Dmitry Bivol or Artur Beterbiev. Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs), the 34-year-old from Mazatlán, makes the second defense of the WBA and WBO 200-pound titles he unified by outpointing Chris Billam-Smith in November 2024.

The two share extensive sparring history. Benavidez was a sparring partner ahead of Ramirez’s first world title fight, a 2016 win over Arthur Abraham, and the two have logged what Ramirez has described as close to 200 rounds together over the years. The matchup also makes history as the first Mexico vs. Mexico world championship fight ever staged above 168 pounds.

Benavidez has framed the move up as a deliberate, weight-driven recalibration of his game.

“I feel like this weight is definitely gonna help me,” Benavidez said. “Once you get to this weight, the punches are bigger. When you combine that power with my speed, I bring something to the cruiserweight division that hasn’t been seen since James Toney. My speed is superb and it’s just on a different level. This is gonna be the best David Benavidez that you see.”

He has also pointed to the weight cut, or rather the absence of one, as a quiet edge.

“My training camp hasn’t really changed, but this is the most stress-free I’ve ever been. Training is always gonna be hard, but I got to the weight a week ago already. I’ve never been in a position where I don’t have to worry about the weight, and that’s gonna make me more dangerous. When you cut weight you’re running like seven miles every single day. Right now I don’t have to run at all. I don’t have to deplete myself, and I can use that extra energy in the fight.”

Benavidez also indicated the cruiserweight stay may be a one-fight detour rather than a permanent move. “I want to go back down to 175 and win all the rest of the belts and reign there for a little bit,” he said. Heavyweight is “in my future, but not right now.”

Ramirez has not been quiet either. “This is gonna be a war,” he said at his Los Angeles media workout. “We’re gonna give all the Mexican people a big party on May 2.”

The full backstory and stylistic breakdown is in our earlier feature on the matchup.

Co-Feature: Armando Resendiz vs. Jaime Munguia

WBA super middleweight champion Armando “Toro” Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) makes the first defense of the title he won by upsetting Caleb Plant by split decision in May 2025, a result The Ring named the 2025 Upset of the Year. He defends against former 154-pound titleholder Jaime Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs), who returns for his first fight since avenging his December 2024 knockout loss to Bruno Surace by unanimous decision in May 2025.

Resendiz is the younger man at 27, working with trainer Manny Robles in California. Munguia, 29, is the more experienced fighter coming off a rocky stretch that included the Surace KO and a positive drug test from the rematch the WBC and BBBofC ultimately attributed to contamination. Robles told The Ring he expects “Fight of the Year” production from the matchup. Resendiz has a more practical view of the experience gap.

“Munguia says his experience will be the difference, but Plant was more experienced than me too,” Resendiz said. “He had faced bigger names, but I’m a fighter who keeps getting better and better. There are no limits.”

Oscar Duarte vs. Angel Fierro

Top contender Oscar Duarte and hard-hitting Angel Fierro meet in a ten-round super lightweight bout. Duarte was scheduled to challenge Richardson Hitchins for the IBF junior welterweight title in February before Hitchins withdrew with illness on the day of the weigh-in. Fierro brings a brawler’s pressure game into the kind of all-action stylistic matchup the Cinco de Mayo PPV format usually delivers.

Isaac Lucero vs. Ismael Flores

Undefeated Mexican prospect Isaac “Puro México” Lucero faces hard-hitting Ismael Flores in an eight-round super welterweight bout. Lucero had originally been scheduled to face Alan Sandoval before Sandoval pulled out and Flores stepped in.

Jorge Chavez vs. Jose Sanchez

The pay-per-view opens with a ten-round super bantamweight contest between unbeaten Mexican contenders Jorge Chavez and Jose “Tito” Sanchez.

How to Watch and PPV Details

The pay-per-view is available on Prime Video, with no Prime membership required to purchase. Fans can also order the event through DAZN.com, PPV.com, and traditional cable and satellite providers. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Tickets for the live event at T-Mobile Arena are on sale through AXS. The card is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and Sampson Boxing in association with TGB Promotions, with Resendiz vs. Munguia promoted in association with Warriors Boxing and Zanfer Boxing Promotions, and Duarte vs. Fierro promoted in association with Cancun Boxing and BXSTRS.