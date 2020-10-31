Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora Undercard Results: Tommy McCarthy Takes Hope Vacant EBU Cruiserweight Title Against Bilal Laggoune

After getting off to a fast start, British born Cruiserweight contender Tommy McCarthy (17-2, 8 KOs) dragged his feet to the finish line against Bilal Laggoune (25-2-2, 14 KOs).

Both McCarthy’s body language and punch output took a huge dive during the second half of their contest over at Wembley stadium. With that being said, the judges believed he did just enough to squeak by with a majority decision victory.