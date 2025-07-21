Oleksandr Usyk Is Being Hailed As An All Time Great. Is It True?

By: Sean Crose

There’s no doubt Oleksandr Usyk looked impressive this past weekend. His opponent, Daniel Dubois, was one of the top heavyweights on earth. Indeed, Dubois entered the ring as the IBF heavyweight champion of the world. It took Usyk, however, just five rounds to polish the Englishman off. Dubois certainly didn’t look bad against Usyk, but the Ukrainian warrior just landed too effectively for Dubois to be able to remain on his feet through five. Such things happen when one faces Oleksandr Usyk in the ring. Needless to say, Usyk is now being hailed as one of the greatest heavyweight champions in history. Is he, though?

Objectively speaking, it’s hard to tell. There’s no doubt that Usuk, who once again became undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Saturday night, is an elite level fighter, clearly the best heavyweight of his generation. He’s beaten Anthony Joshua twice after all as well as Tyson Fury twice as well as Dubois twice. The truth is the man has cleaned up the heavyweight division. It’s been a long time since someone ruled supreme over the big guy realm like this, since the era of Lennox Lewis, in fact. And Usyk hasn’t gotten to where he is by fighting slugs.

Say what you will about Dubois, Fury or Joshua, but they are all high quality fighters. At least two will likely end up in the Hall of Fame. So yes, it’s understandable why some people are saying Usyk is the greatest, or one of the greatest heavyweights, in history. Again though, is he? The truth is that time will likely tell the tale. It’s easy to get wrapped up in a moment. There’s no doubt Usuk is a future Hall of Fame inductee. Some objectivity will be required to find out just where he rightfully fits in the realm of great heavies. That’s no knock on Usyk, that’s just,common sense.

None of this is to say Usyk might not be one of the all-time great heavyweights. He certainly passes the eye test with his incredible movement, accurate punching and extraordinarily disciplined performances in the ring. It’s actually interesting to ask how he might have done against the established Kings of heavyweight history. Ali, Dempsey, Lewis, Tyson, and a bunch of others would all make exceedingly interesting opponents for Usyk. Whether or not he’d be able to beat one or all or any of those men is a question that will never be answered. Just for the fact that he’s being named in conversation with such figures, however, says a whole lot. He’s a special fighter, Usyk. Enjoy him while he’s still playing his trade.