no Terence Crawford? No problem. Canelo Alvarez-jake Paul novelty fight is now the hot topic

By: Sean Crose

It really is a shallow world we live in. At least that seems to be the case at times. And now is one of those times. Immediately after it was reported that a hoped for battle between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez had fallen through, word that Canelo would likely fight Jake Paul next in what would prove to be an insanely lucrative novelty bout went into overdrive. Will the fight actually go down? My guess is yes. Then again, I think the fight with Crawford will eventually transpire as well. That, however is just a guess at this point.

The bottom line here is that rumors fuel interest in the sweet science. The problem with that, of course, is that rumors are just that – rumors. That’s not always easy to keep in mind. Boxing media, your humble author included, sometimes have to write up the rumors because rumors actually can become news. True or false, wildly rampant speculation can emerge as a story in and of itself. The question is how much discernment is required of journalists, analysts, broadcasters and the fans themselves? It’s a tough question to answer, sure, but one that has to be addressed nonetheless.