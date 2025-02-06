Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured 2 Headlines

no Terence Crawford? No problem. Canelo Alvarez-jake Paul novelty fight is now the hot topic

Featured 2 Headlines

Avious griffIN gunning for wbC USA welterweight title on February 20th

Featured 2 Headlines

Canelo Alvarez signs with Riyadh Season

Featured 2 Headlines

Canelo alvarez-terence crawford fight reportedly off

Featured 2 Headlines

David Morrell: The Future still looks bright

Featured 2

no Terence Crawford? No problem. Canelo Alvarez-jake Paul novelty fight is now the hot topic

Published

By: Sean Crose

It really is a shallow world we live in. At least that seems to be the case at times. And now is one of those times. Immediately after it was reported that a hoped for battle between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez had fallen through, word that Canelo would likely fight Jake Paul next in what would prove to be an insanely lucrative novelty bout went into overdrive. Will the fight actually go down? My guess is yes. Then again, I think the fight with Crawford will eventually transpire as well. That, however is just a guess at this point.

The bottom line here is that rumors fuel interest in the sweet science. The problem with that, of course, is that rumors are just that – rumors. That’s not always easy to keep in mind. Boxing media, your humble author included, sometimes have to write up the rumors because rumors actually can become news. True or false, wildly rampant speculation can emerge as a story in and of itself. The question is how much discernment is required of journalists, analysts, broadcasters and the fans themselves? It’s a tough question to answer, sure, but one that has to be addressed nonetheless.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Featured 2

David Morrell: The Future still looks bright

By: Sean Crose Things seem to be changing for the better. Not all that long ago, well regarded fighters who suffered a single defeat...

4 days ago

Featured 2

Canelo alvarez-terence crawford fight reportedly off

By: Sean Crose It was fun while it lasted. The Ring Magazine reported on Wednesday that the agreed to fight between Canelo Alvarez and...

3 days ago

Featured 2

Canelo Alvarez signs with Riyadh Season

By: Sean Crose “Don’t mess with the lion,” Saudi sports honcho Turki Alalshikh posted to social media on Thursday. “4 fights for Canelo with...

2 days ago

Featured 2

Avious griffIN gunning for wbC USA welterweight title on February 20th

By: Sean Crose It’s long been seen as one of boxing’s true glamor divisions – and with good reason. For Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao,...

18 hours ago