MVP Lands Sky Sports Deal for Historic All-Female UK Debut

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), co-founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, has officially launched in the United Kingdom through a new broadcasting partnership with Sky Sports. The collaboration kicks off with a historic all-women’s boxing event on Sunday, April 5, 2026, at the iconic Olympia in London.

The stacked card features four world title fights, including a double main event, showcasing MVP’s commitment to elevating women’s boxing on a global stage.

Key Bouts

Caroline Dubois vs. Terri Harper – Lightweight unification for the WBC and WBO titles (10 rounds)

– Lightweight unification for the WBC and WBO titles (10 rounds) Ellie Scotney vs. Mayelli Flores – Undisputed super bantamweight championship (10 rounds)

– Undisputed super bantamweight championship (10 rounds) Chantelle Cameron vs. Michaela Kotaskova – Vacant WBO super welterweight title (10 rounds)

– Vacant WBO super welterweight title (10 rounds) Irma Garcia vs. Emma Dolan – IBF super flyweight title (10 rounds)

This event marks Sky Sports’ return to prominent boxing coverage and positions MVP as the premier destination for women’s boxing, with many of the sport’s top talents now under their banner.

Statements from MVP Leadership

Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian issued a joint statement highlighting the significance of the partnership:

“This event represents a major milestone for MVP as we bring our brand to the UK for the first time, and do so with Sky Sports, with a card that reflects the scale, depth and ambition of women’s boxing today. In our double main event, Caroline Dubois vs Terri Harper marks the long-anticipated unification between two of MVP’s elite British champions, while Ellie Scotney has the opportunity to make history and become the youngest undisputed champion the UK has ever seen. MVP is the global home of women’s boxing, and partnering with Sky Sports for the UK to deliver this event will give these athletes the platform and market exposure they deserve, live from Olympia in London on Sunday April 5.”

They added:

“MVP’s latest milestone in women’s boxing fittingly comes today on National Girls and Women in Sports Day as the company brings its brand to the UK for the first time. This card already features three of the top pound-for-pound women’s boxers in the world and four world title fights. MVP is the global home of women’s boxing, and we look forward to giving these athletes the platform and market exposure they deserve, live from London on Sunday, April 5.”

Jake Paul also shared his personal excitement on X:

“MVP would not exist without the 🇬🇧. My boxing journey started there. Today it levels up and lands on the best sports platform in the UK. @skysportsboxing ✈️”

A press conference hosted by Sky Sports’ Andy Scott is scheduled for this Friday to provide further details.

This partnership underscores MVP’s rapid growth in women’s boxing, following high-profile signings and events that have consistently pushed the division forward. The April 5 card promises to be a landmark night for British and international women’s boxing fans.

