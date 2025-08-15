Moses Itauma Ready To Make His Move Against Dillian Whyte

By: Sean Crose

Make no mistake about it, Moses Itauna is a big deal in the heavyweight division. Undefeated with all but two of his wins coming by knockout the rising heavyweight is seen as potentially being the future of the sport. On Saturday in Saudi Arabia the man will get to prove just how good he is provided he defeats long-time heavyweight vet Dillian Whyte. Both men have clearly taken this event seriously so it will be interesting to see how it works out. Itauma is obviously the favorite, but Whyte is a hard man to write off. He’s part of the who’s who of contemporary heavyweights after all and has certainly proved that he can hold his own.

The reality is Whyte knows what it’s like to be in his young opponent’s position. It really wasn’t all that long ago Whyte himself was seen as one of the biggest potential stars in the big man’s division. Losses to the likes of Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker and current heavyweight King Oleksandr Usyk prevented the man from ever winning a world title. Whyte remains a well-known figure who knows how to rise to the occasion. Itauma however, has earned the right to be viewed is a potential big thing, not only the heavyweight division but in the boxing business as a whole.

Both Whyte and his Slovakian opponent looked impressive when they hit the scales on Friday. Whyte was lean and mean as was Itauna. “I just want to get to the easy bit,” Itauna said, “the fight.” Yet Whyte, again, has been on the big stage before. “With me, I don’t need to bully or go crazy. I can switch just like that.” Although most may find the possibility of a Whyte win a pipe dream, stranger things have happened.

If Itauma wins as expected, however, Saturday’s fight will indicate the changing of the guard at least to some degree. While Usyk still reigns supreme over the heavyweight division names like Wilder, Joshua and Fury have fallen from on high in recent years. It is without doubt time for some new blood to be out there. And Itauna wants to be first among the rising stars. “I’ve been in training for twelve weeks,” he said, “twelve tough weeks, and honestly the last three, four weeks.”

Said just like a man who’s ready to go ahead and make his move.