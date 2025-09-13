Mohammed Alakel Dominates Travis Crawford

By: Sean Crose

The 5-0 Mohammed Alakel took on the 7-4 Travis Crawford to open the Netflix broadcast of Saturday’s much anticipated Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford card. The lightweight bout was scheduled for ten. Alakel impressed in the first with clean well delivered shots. Crawford began putting on pressure in the second. Alakel landed heavy and with frequency during the third. Crawford was able to land effectively at times, but he was clearly being outgunned. The undefeated Alakel continued to control the fight in the fourth.

The fifth and sixth were alike in that Alakel continued to dominate. He was doing fine, to be sure, but seemed a bit mechanical in his performance (as is to be expected with a talented up and comer). Alakel was breathing a little heavy in the seventh, but was getting in good work again the game but less talented Crawford. Despite Crawford’s grinding away, Alakel was able to take the ninth -though it must be said that Crawford caught him with a strong combo toward round’s end. The tenth and final round saw Alakel keep Crawford from making anything happen.

And for his efforts, the rising Alakel was rewarded a fair unanimous decision win: