“We reject any form of discrimination.” Mauricio Sulaiman Expels Ryan Garcia From The WBC

By: Sean Crose

“Exercising my authority as president of the WBC,” World Boxing Council head Mauricio Sulaiman posted on social media Thursday night, “I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization.” Garcia, a fighter now as well known for being controversial as he is for processing thunderous power, reportedly went off on social media in a rant where he employed offensive language towards blacks as well as Muslims. “We reject any form of discrimination,” Sulaiman continued. “I fear for Ryan(‘s) well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse.”

Thursday’s Fourth of July fireworks were the latest in a long line of eye raising incidents involving the fighter known as “King Ry.” The 25 year old frequently takes to social media with statements that can often come across as bizarre or insulting. His April victory over Devin Haney was turned to a no-contest after it was discovered that Garcia traces of a performance enhancing drug in his system. Garcia was also recently arrested for vandalism in his native California.

Indeed, Garcia’s behavior has become so alarming that his parents addressed the public themselves on Thursday.

“Our son has recently made statements that do not align with his, or our family’s, true character or beliefs,” the statement read. “Our family unequivocally does not support any statements he has made regarding race or religion — these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised. Those who know Ryan can attest to this fact. Ryan has been open about his ongoing struggle with mental health over the years and as a family we are committed to ensuring and encouraging that he receives the necessary help to navigate this very challenging time and address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We appreciate the continued support, prayers and compassion.”