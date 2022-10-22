Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Mauricio Lara Stops Jose Sanmartin In Three

Posted on 10/22/2022

By: Sean Crose

The 24-2-1 featherweight Mauricio Lara battled the 33-5-1 Jose Sanmartin Saturday evening in the scheduled 10 round main event of a Matchroom card broadcast live from Mexico City via DAZN. Both men appeared to be somewhat cautious in the first, though Lara seemed to snap alive at the end of the round. Each fighter maintained a high guard in the second while the wildly pro-Lara crowd cheered their man on. There was a patient aggressiveness to Lara which made him appear similar to a young Gennady Golovkin. A Sanmartin low blow caused the fight to be stopped for a few second’s near round’s end.

Photo: Matchroom

Sanmartin had a bad habit of staying straight in front of his man. It was a habit that cost him the fight in round three. Lara tagged him earlier on, causing Sanmartin to stumble, then fall back and hit the canvas near the ropes. Sanmartin beat the count, then gamely resumed fighting. Lara, however, smelled blood and went in for the kill, firing shot after shot with bad intentions. Several moments later, Sanmartin was down again. By this time, however, the referee had seen enough and had decided to stop the fight. Suffice to say, Lara’s hometown Mexico City audience was delighted with the result.

The Eddie Hearn promoted Lara is now looking for a title clash. Indeed, Lara had been set to face Leigh Wood for Wood’s WBA world featherweight title, but a Wood injury caused the match to fall through. In fact, after the fight the hard hitting Lara had some harsh words regarding Wood. “He said that he was hurt,” Lara said of the dangerous Brit, “but…it looks like it’s not true.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
David Benavidez: "If Anybody’s Going To Get A Shot At The WBC Title, It’s Me"
October 18th
Mauricio Sulaiman: Wilder-Ruiz Title Eliminator Will Be Ordered At WBC Convention
October 19th
Wilfred Benitez, Gerald McClellen, Prichard Colon - John Scully Focuses On Fighters In Need
October 19th
Felix Verdejo Will Not Face Death Penalty For Murder Of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz and Her Unborn Child
January 31st
Katie Taylor Would Be Willing To Fight Cris Cyborg "If That’s The Fight People Are Interested In"
October 20th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend