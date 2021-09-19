Manny Pacquiao To Run For President Of The Philippines

By: Sean Crose

“I boldly accept the challenge of running as PRESIDENT of the Philippines. We need progress. We need to win against poverty. We need government to serve our people with integrity, compassion, and transparency. The time is now. I am ready to rise to the challenge of leadership.”

With the above words, Manny Pacquiao, iconic fighter and Filipino Senator announced he will be running for the presidency of his nation. What this obviously means for the sport of boxing is that one of it’s most legendary practitioners may not slip on the gloves in a professional capacity again.

Pacquiao’s last fight saw him upset by Yordenis Ugas, who had replaced Errol Spence as Pacquiao’s opponent as a result of a Spence eye injury. Since that time, Pacquiao’s political party, the Partido Demakratico Pilipino-Lakas ng Bryan, has offered the fighter/senator it’s nomination for the Filipino Presidency. Pacquiao made his acceptance of that nomination clear on Sunday. Should he win, Pacquiao will be expected to serve at least one six year term.

In a career that’s spawned over a quarter of a century, Pacquiao has won titles in a whopping eight weight divisions. His style, which consisted of blinding speed and blistering combinations, made him a fan favorite. After battling Floyd Mayweather in one of the most hyped fights of all time, Pacquiao continued with his career, surprising the much younger Keith Thurman for the hard hitting fighter’s title belt in 2019.

Pacquiao’s rags to riches story is notable even by boxing’s standards. Growing up, the young man literally lived in a hut inside of a war zone. Sometimes meals would consist of water and powder. After discovering a true talent in boxing, Pacquiao came to America, where his raw skill was honed to menacing sharpness by famous trainer Freddie Roach. Outside the worlds of sports and politics, Pacquiao is known for being a tireless faith based humanitarian. He has earned a fortune through boxing, and reportedly given much to charitable causes.