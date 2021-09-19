Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Manny Pacquiao To Run For President Of The Philippines

Posted on 09/19/2021

By: Sean Crose

“I boldly accept the challenge of running as PRESIDENT of the Philippines. We need progress. We need to win against poverty. We need government to serve our people with integrity, compassion, and transparency. The time is now. I am ready to rise to the challenge of leadership.”

With the above words, Manny Pacquiao, iconic fighter and Filipino Senator announced he will be running for the presidency of his nation. What this obviously means for the sport of boxing is that one of it’s most legendary practitioners may not slip on the gloves in a professional capacity again.

Pacquiao’s last fight saw him upset by Yordenis Ugas, who had replaced Errol Spence as Pacquiao’s opponent as a result of a Spence eye injury. Since that time, Pacquiao’s political party, the Partido Demakratico Pilipino-Lakas ng Bryan, has offered the fighter/senator it’s nomination for the Filipino Presidency. Pacquiao made his acceptance of that nomination clear on Sunday. Should he win, Pacquiao will be expected to serve at least one six year term.

In a career that’s spawned over a quarter of a century, Pacquiao has won titles in a whopping eight weight divisions. His style, which consisted of blinding speed and blistering combinations, made him a fan favorite. After battling Floyd Mayweather in one of the most hyped fights of all time, Pacquiao continued with his career, surprising the much younger Keith Thurman for the hard hitting fighter’s title belt in 2019.

Pacquiao’s rags to riches story is notable even by boxing’s standards. Growing up, the young man literally lived in a hut inside of a war zone. Sometimes meals would consist of water and powder. After discovering a true talent in boxing, Pacquiao came to America, where his raw skill was honed to menacing sharpness by famous trainer Freddie Roach. Outside the worlds of sports and politics, Pacquiao is known for being a tireless faith based humanitarian. He has earned a fortune through boxing, and reportedly given much to charitable causes.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Bob Arum Believes Only One Fighter Has A Chance Against Canelo Alvarez
September 13th
Losing To Canelo Alvarez Was Painful Both In The Ring And Financially For Shane Mosley
September 14th
Leonard Ellerbe Reflects On Floyd Mayweather Vs. Canelo Alvarez: "Probably Floyd’s Easiest Fight Ever"
September 16th
Deontay Wilder: "The Best Not Fighting The Best"
September 14th
Shawn Porter On Terence Crawford Showdown: "I Have What It Takes To Beat Him, Don't Sleep"
September 18th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend