Manny Pacquiao Returning To Face Mario Barrios For WBC Welterweight Title

By: Sean Crose

The legendary Manny Pacuiao is returning to the ring. The 46 year old Pacquiao was last seen losing to Yordenis Ugas back in 2021. ESPN reports that Pacquiao-Barrios is set to go down July 17th in Las Vegas and will be a pay per view event broadcast live on Prime Video. Barrios has defeated Ugas, but has lost to Thurman, who Pacquiao bested in his last great showing back in 2019. Barrios’ only other defeat came at the gloved hands of Gervonta Davis in 2021. He is, without doubt, a very good fighter And while Pacquiao is an icon, he’s long past his glory days.

Fighters, especially famous ones, have historically loved to make comebacks. They usually don’t do well. Jack Dempsey came up short, as did Joe Louis, as did Muhammad Ali, as did Mike Tyson – lest we forget “Iron Mike’s” novelty bout against Jake Paul last year. While George Foreman was able beat the odds, he was the rare exception rather than the rule. Former eight division titlist Pacquiao, however, apparently feels he can beat the odds himself. Here’s hoping he ends up no worse for wear. Boxing is nothing if not an exceedingly dangerous sport.