Manny Pacquiao Looking To Defy The Odds… Again

By: Sean Crose

It makes sense that people feel the legendary Manny Pacquiao will be trying to cross a bridge too far when he battles Mario Barrios this July. Pacquiao is 46 years old, after all. What’s more, the Filipino fight icon hasn’t fought since 2021…and that fight ended in a decision loss to Yordenis Ugas. The bottom line is that, great as he was, Pacquiao is no longer the fighter he used to be. Pacquiao, however is not to be deterred as he prepares to face welterweight world titlist Barrios this summer. He’s not the first fighter trying to regain past glory, after all.

Then again, should he best Barrios, Pacquiao won’t be the first former great to pull off a stunning comeback, either. The odds of a successful return may not be great, but they’re not insurmountable, either. And sure enough, it’s good having Pacquiao back, doing roadwork in the Hollywood Hills and engaging in ring work with his old trainer Freddie Roach. It’s all quite the blast from the past. The truth is that Pacquiao was one of the most entertaining fighters in the business. It’s the possibility of the man still being exciting in the ring that will draw in fans to the fight with Barrios.

Yet it’s Barrios who arguably has more at stake here. He’s sixteen years younger than his legendary opponent. Furthermore, he’s a defending world titlist, not some off the rack tuneup. A loss to Pacquiao would not only damage Barrios’ reputation, it would strip him of his world welterweight title, too. Such things can destroy a career, which is why Barrios is – without doubt – going to enter the ring to face Pacquiao looking his absolute best. The question is, will Pacquiao be HIS best when he answers the bell to fight Barrios.