Manny Pacquiao Eyes Rolly Romero

By: Sean Crose

Make no mistake about it. Former 8 division champion Manny Pacquiao has been having a very busy year for himself. On top of battling Mario Barrios to a draw- in a fight in which many feel Pacquiao should have won- the Filipino legend has announced that he now has a new promotional company which he will use to showcase rising talent in the United States. And on top of all that the fighter known as Pac-Man is looking to come back to the ring again, this time reportedly to face Rolly Romero in what would truly be an intriguing fight.

Romero after all surprised Ryan Garcia when the two men fought last spring. Ramiro, who was known as a brawler and little else put on a terrific boxing performance that night. Still his power, showmanship and ability to brawl make him a perfect opponent for Pacquiao. Then again Ramiro would be a dangerous opponent as well. Pacquiao is obviously not looking for a lucrative exhibition fight or anything of the like. He wants to face some of the bigger names out there. According to reports, Pacquiao wants to face the colorful Romero early next year.

This is big news for Ramiro, who doesn’t appear to be having a rematch with Garcia anytime soon. Pacquiao, of course, is famous, a man whose fights bring in a lot of eyeballs and interest… and of course dollars. In a sense, however, Ramiro would be in a no-win situation facing Pacquiao, as should he win, he’d be accused of fighting an elderly Pacquiao yet should he lose, he would lose a lot of respect in the eyes of fans. It’s ultimately a very promising yet very dangerous proposition for Romero…should the fight actually become a reality.

“We would have loved to fight again before the end of the year, but the timing didn’t work out,” said Pacquiao advisor Sean Gibbons to ESPN. “Twenty-twenty six will be a new year with new beginnings and hopefully a new opponent. I think the perfect time for Manny to make a statement to come back is January, and I think the perfect opponent is Rolly Romero.”

The fact that Romero will have a 17 year age advantage over Pacquiao truly must give the man hope. Considering the fact that Romero isn’t a half bad fighter, there’s no guarantee who would win this one- should it come to reality. Just ask Mario Barrios and Ryan Garcia.