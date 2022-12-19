Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Lebanon’s Nadim Salloum featured on ‘Holiday Fight Night’ in NYC

Posted on 12/19/2022

The first Lebanese professional boxer returns to BoxingInsider Promotions fight card tabbed “Holiday Fight Night.” The event takes place Wednesday, December 21, just four days before Christmas, the most wonderful time of the year, at Sony Hall, in Times Square, New York City. 

Tickets for “Holiday Fight Night,” are available at Ticketmaster, click Here

Featured on the card will be Nadim Salloum, the first and only professional boxer to be born and raised in Lebanon, former WBA Intercontinental Super Middleweight Champion Anthony Sims Jr. making debut at middleweight, two-time world champion challenger Sulem Urbina and northwest New York native Elon de Jesus.

Nadim Salloum (9-1, 4 KOs) born in Jounieh, Lebanon, is the first and only professional boxer to be born and raised in Lebannon. Nadim now resides in Brooklyn and has a raucous following. The Lebanese faithful’s fandom did not go unnoticed at Nadim’s last fight at Sony Hall on October 13 at Sony Hall. On Wednesday, Nadim will battle Decarlo 3mendo” Perez (19-6, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight bout. 

“Since I have made it to the professional ranks, boxing has grown so much back in Lebanon,” said Nadim. “People know that it is doable at least now. Every time I go back home, I do an event just talking and showing them videos explaining to them how boxing really works and share my story at the same time – what happens behind the scenes for a Lebanese boxer. Last summer we gathered around 60 people and taught them more about the sport. Next summer I plan to do a training camp for kids in need with a Lebanese American NGO as well so keep them out of streets through boxing.

This will be BoxingInsider Promotions second fight card. Their first, on October 13, also at Sony Hall, had a raucous standing-room-only crowd.

Andy Dominguez (8-0, 6 KOs) from The Bronx and born in Mexico, knocked out his last opponent in the first round in front of a boisterous standing room only crowd gone wild that included many of his family and friends. 

Sulem Urbina (13-2-1, 2 KOs), born in Mexico now living in Phoenix, Arizona began her boxing life fighting at the Oxnard PAL as an amateur and has fought in two world champion fights in five years as a pro. 

Anthony “The Magician” Sims Jr. (22-1, 20 KOs) born in Indianapolis now residing in Los Angeles made his pro debut on April 9, 2014, following a stellar career. He rolled through his first twenty bouts which earned him a January 30, 2020, WBO Latino supermiddleweight title fight, which he lost by split decision.  He would rebound in his next fight, winning the WBA Intercontinental Super Middleweight title on August 13, 2021 with a ninth round stoppage. On December 21, Sims Jr will fight Anthony Todd (14-6, 8 KOs) from Atlanta, GA in an eight-round middleweight bout.

Alejandro Luis Silva (19-0, 14 KOs) from Avellaneda. Buenos Aires, Argentina, is a former Argentinean Welterweight Champion. He won that title, February 15, 2020 and successfully defended it five times. Silva will battle Ghana’s Issa Samir (19-1, 16 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight bout.

Elon “El Leon” de Jesus (4-1, 3 KOs) from Dunkirk, NY, made his professional debut on December 18, 2020.  Elon will fight in a six-round bantamweight bout against Jesus Arturo “Chucho” Guzman (8-10, 5 KOs).

ABOUT BOXING INSIDER

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing news and information destination, BoxingInsider has recently transitioned into the promotional business.  BoxingInsider has promoted one amateur boxing event and on October 13 had their first professional boxing promotion, at Sony Hall, Times Square, New York, NY.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tyson Fury On An Anthony Joshua Fight: "I Can Guarantee You, You Will Not See It"
December 13th
Does Anthony Joshua Really Need A New Trainer?
December 16th
Ryan Garcia Forgoes Tune-Up Fight In Order To Face Gervonta Davis Next
December 17th
RIP: Hall of Fame Referee Steven Smoger Has Died
December 19th
The Monster Strikes Again: Inoue Knocks out Butler To Become Undisputed Bantamweight Champion
December 13th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend