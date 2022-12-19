Lebanon’s Nadim Salloum featured on ‘Holiday Fight Night’ in NYC

The first Lebanese professional boxer returns to BoxingInsider Promotions fight card tabbed “Holiday Fight Night.” The event takes place Wednesday, December 21, just four days before Christmas, the most wonderful time of the year, at Sony Hall, in Times Square, New York City.

Featured on the card will be Nadim Salloum, the first and only professional boxer to be born and raised in Lebanon, former WBA Intercontinental Super Middleweight Champion Anthony Sims Jr. making debut at middleweight, two-time world champion challenger Sulem Urbina and northwest New York native Elon de Jesus.

Nadim Salloum (9-1, 4 KOs) born in Jounieh, Lebanon, is the first and only professional boxer to be born and raised in Lebannon. Nadim now resides in Brooklyn and has a raucous following. The Lebanese faithful’s fandom did not go unnoticed at Nadim’s last fight at Sony Hall on October 13 at Sony Hall. On Wednesday, Nadim will battle Decarlo 3mendo” Perez (19-6, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight bout.

“Since I have made it to the professional ranks, boxing has grown so much back in Lebanon,” said Nadim. “People know that it is doable at least now. Every time I go back home, I do an event just talking and showing them videos explaining to them how boxing really works and share my story at the same time – what happens behind the scenes for a Lebanese boxer. Last summer we gathered around 60 people and taught them more about the sport. Next summer I plan to do a training camp for kids in need with a Lebanese American NGO as well so keep them out of streets through boxing.

This will be BoxingInsider Promotions second fight card. Their first, on October 13, also at Sony Hall, had a raucous standing-room-only crowd.

Andy Dominguez (8-0, 6 KOs) from The Bronx and born in Mexico, knocked out his last opponent in the first round in front of a boisterous standing room only crowd gone wild that included many of his family and friends.

Sulem Urbina (13-2-1, 2 KOs), born in Mexico now living in Phoenix, Arizona began her boxing life fighting at the Oxnard PAL as an amateur and has fought in two world champion fights in five years as a pro.

Anthony “The Magician” Sims Jr. (22-1, 20 KOs) born in Indianapolis now residing in Los Angeles made his pro debut on April 9, 2014, following a stellar career. He rolled through his first twenty bouts which earned him a January 30, 2020, WBO Latino supermiddleweight title fight, which he lost by split decision. He would rebound in his next fight, winning the WBA Intercontinental Super Middleweight title on August 13, 2021 with a ninth round stoppage. On December 21, Sims Jr will fight Anthony Todd (14-6, 8 KOs) from Atlanta, GA in an eight-round middleweight bout.

Alejandro Luis Silva (19-0, 14 KOs) from Avellaneda. Buenos Aires, Argentina, is a former Argentinean Welterweight Champion. He won that title, February 15, 2020 and successfully defended it five times. Silva will battle Ghana’s Issa Samir (19-1, 16 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight bout.

Elon “El Leon” de Jesus (4-1, 3 KOs) from Dunkirk, NY, made his professional debut on December 18, 2020. Elon will fight in a six-round bantamweight bout against Jesus Arturo “Chucho” Guzman (8-10, 5 KOs).

