Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured 2 Headlines

keyshaWN Davis knocks out Denys Berinchyk to win WBO lightweight title

Featured 2 Headlines

Bomac McIntyre on avious griffin: "He's going to take that spot Terence left."

Featured 2 Headlines

Oleksandr Usyk says he has two more fights before He retires

Featured 2 Headlines

top rank promotions and ESPN reportedly going their separate ways

Featured 2 Headlines

william scull: about to step into the spotlight

Featured 2

keyshaWN Davis knocks out Denys Berinchyk to win WBO lightweight title

Published

By: Sean Crose

Keyshawn Davis took on Denys Berinchyk for the WBO lightweight title in New York on Friday night. The scheduled 12 rounder was broadcast live as the main event of an ESPN/Top Rank card. Davis was fighting in his first world championship event.

The first two rounds were sloppy affairs replete with holding and dirty tactics. It was, to be sure, a messy start to things. Yet a terrific body shot put Berinchyk to the mat briefly in the third. Berinchyk was still very much in the fight, but Davis had made his point.

Defending champion Berinchyk had a better fourth round for himself, but before the chapter was over, the man was sent to the mat once again, courtesy of another Davis body shot. This time, however, Berinchyk wasn’t able to beat the count. Sure enough, it was clear by the expression on his face as he hit the mat that he wouldn’t get back on his feet in time.

And so the world has a new WBO lightweight champion. The fight was messy but Davis was able to make his body shots count enough for him to end things early. The young Virginian deserves credit for being able to fight effectively through Berinchyk’s roughhousing.

Davis now finds himself in ratified air, for Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson, and Vasyl Lomachenko are his peers. That’s an illustrious group of athletes to say the least. Davis made quick work of Berinchyk, now he may get a chance to prove himself in the ring with some of the biggest names in the sport.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Featured 2

william scull: about to step into the spotlight

By: Sean Crose William Scull is not nearly as famous as Jake Paul. Nor is he as famous as Terence Crawford. Or David Benavidez....

4 days ago

Featured 2

top rank promotions and ESPN reportedly going their separate ways

By: Sean Crose In what is likely a surprise to no one, Top Rank Promotions and ESPN are reportedly going their separate ways when...

3 days ago

Featured 2

Bomac McIntyre on avious griffin: “He’s going to take that spot Terence left.”

By: Sean Crose Although “Bomac” McIntyre has achieved plenty during his years as the head trainer of pound for pound great Terence Crawford, the...

1 day ago

Featured 2

Oleksandr Usyk says he has two more fights before He retires

By: Sean Crose Oleksandr Usyk has certainly had quite a career for himself. It’s not every day that a fighter becomes an undisputed champion...

2 days ago