Katie Taylor And Amanda Serrano Appear On “Today Show” To Promote Their Saturday Fight

By: Sean Crose

“Were obviously two great champions,” undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor said on Tuesday’s Today Show. “The best in the world facing each other.” The best Taylor spoke of were herself and Amanda Serrano, the five division titlist who Taylor will be defending her crown against Saturday night at at Madison Square Garden. “Were going to go in and do what we have to do to actually win the fight,” she said. “We don’t train to lose, we train to win fights, we’re both great champions.”

Photo: Getty Images

Serrano, who appeared on the show with Taylor, pointed out the importance of this weekend’s fight. “I’ve always liked to break records, make history” said Serrano, “so to be in this iconic event, sharing the ring with Katie Taylor, another amazing champion, undisputed champion, undefeated champion, its truly an honor we’re at Madison Square Garden first time headlining.”

Both fighters unsurprisingly appeared to be somewhat in awe of the very size of Saturday’s match. Never before has a women’s fight of this nature gone down as a main event in a major venue. “Madison Square Garden!” Serrano marveled. “It’s almost sold out and they say people don’t want to see women fight. That tells you something totally different, so it’s amazing.” As far as Taylor is concerned, the battle with Serrano will be the greatest moment in a career full of stellar moments.

“I’ve been blessed enough to have had a great career,” she said, “but I think on Saturday night it’s going to be the best night of my life and everything is going to pale in comparison to what’s going to happen.” Serrano expressed similar sentiments. “I’m doing this for Latina’s,” she said, “and this is the first time Puerto Rico will be able to have an undisputed champion…one of my goals is to be an undisputed champion.”

Although it was clear neither boxer has a personal gripe with the other, both women indicated Saturday won’t be a love fest. “This is a business, and we understand that,” said Serrano, “but once we go in that ring she has something that I want and she has something that she wants to keep. So, it’s a totally different story come Saturday night.” There’s a reason, after all, why both Serrano and Taylor are as successful as they are, just as there’s a reason their fight is getting the attention it has – because it’s deserved.