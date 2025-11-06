Justin Figueroa To Highlight Boxing Insider Promotions’ Card On Friday

By: Sean Crose

Popular New Jersey super welterweight Justin Figueroa returns to the ring on Friday before a hometown Atlantic City crowd to face Jose Perdomo in a scheduled eight round affair. The fight will be the main event of a Boxing Insider Promotions’ card. Sure enough, Figueroa has become one of the most popular fighters to appear on Boxing Insider cards, if not the single most popular. There’s a lot to like about the undefeated 26 year old. He’s a crisp hard-hitting fighter who knows how to put his punches together very well. Sure enough, Figueroa seems to have a bright career ahead of him… provided he keeps winning bouts.

Friday will mark the fifth time Figueroa will be on a Boxing Insider card. Posting a record of 13 and 0 with 10 knockouts, it’s little wonder. The man combines an exciting fighting style with a winning personality. Building a fan base is a smart move, as it will prove to be a springboard towards bigger fights so long as Figueroa keeps putting checks in the win column. Before he moves on with his career, however, Figueroa will first have to get past Perdomo, who has a professional record of nine wins and seven losses

While his career hasn’t exactly been impressive up until now, there’s little doubt that Perdomo would love to pull off the big upset Friday night in Atlantic City. A win over a rising commodity like Figueroa can certainly turn Perdomo’s career around. What’s more, this wouldn’t be the first time there was an upset at a Boxing Insider fight. Boxing is a sport where practically anything can happen, even little knowns coming up and beating bigger attractions. No doubt, however, that Figueroa is preparing or has prepared for any contingency he can imagine.

The seven and zero Bruce Selden will also be on Friday night’s card. A Jersey native like Figueroa, Selden has practically knocked down everything in his path. At a dawn of a new heavyweight boxing era, Seldon wants to be one of those fighters to keep an eye on. Should he keep going as he has with one win after another, there’ll be plenty to watch. Seldon has made it a point to build himself up locally, which of course is an excellent strategy. Tomorrow night’s card will be held at the Tropicana in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which has quickly become one of Boxing Insiders Promotions’ top locations.