Jose Zepeda vs Ivan Baranchyk Undercard Results: Guido Vianello And Kingsley Ibeh Fight To A Majority Draw

Both Kingsley Ibeh (5-1-1, 4 KOs) and Guido Vianello (7-0-1, 7 KOs) gave it everything they had tonight at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There was no interest from either man in slipping or dodging punches as they appeared only interested in one thing. Banging it out in the middle of the ring.

For the vast majority of their contest that’s exactly what they did. But unfortunately for the pair of heavyweight giants, the judges couldn’t give the nod to either of them as they ruled it a majority draw.