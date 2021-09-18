Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jose Valdez Decisions Deiner Berrios

Posted on 09/18/2021

By: Sean Crose

Premiere Boxing Champions returned to Fox Sports 1 on Saturday with an under the radar card that was broadcast live from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The headliner was a scheduled 10 round lightweight affair featuring the 9-0 Jose Valenzuela as the 26 year old took on the 22-3-1 Deiner Berrios.

Valenzuela started off trying to employ his height advantage, as well as his southpaw jab. He also tried working the body. Berrios, however, employed what looked to be a sharp defensive game plan. Berrios went on to try to employ pressure in the second. Valenzuela put his man down in the third, with an accidental strike behind the head. Needless to say, it was not considered a knockdown.

Berrios continued to try to counterpunch effectively in the fourth, but Valenzuela was the more active fighter. Neither man threw to great effect in the fifth, but Valenzuela was certainly throwing more than Berrios. Berrios, it seemed was disciplined to a fault. Valenzuela continued to try to put his punches together in the sixth. Berrios became more aggressive in the seventh. His hands were fast, but, as usual, he wasn’t throwing enough shots.

Berrios landed hard on his man in the eighth, but Valenzuela – after being stunned a moment – was able to regain his composure quickly. By he ninth, it was clear Valenzuela was most likely in the lead, but he had to fight hard constantly to keep the low output Berrios off him, which was naturally draining. With that in mind, Valenzuela and Berrios gave it all they had in the tenth and final round.

The judges awarded the win to Valenzuela via a unanimous decision.

Earlier in the evening Elon de Jesus fought Rajon Chance to a draw in a controversial featherweight six rounder. The referee took a point from de Jesus in the fourth for hitting after Chance had slipped to the canvas. Extra time was then given to Chance later when he complained he couldn’t see after being knocked down in the fifth.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Bob Arum Believes Only One Fighter Has A Chance Against Canelo Alvarez
September 13th
Losing To Canelo Alvarez Was Painful Both In The Ring And Financially For Shane Mosley
September 14th
Leonard Ellerbe Reflects On Floyd Mayweather Vs. Canelo Alvarez: "Probably Floyd’s Easiest Fight Ever"
September 16th
Deontay Wilder: "The Best Not Fighting The Best"
September 14th
Caleb Plant: More Than Just Hype Is Needed To Become A Superstar
September 16th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend