Joe Joyce Drops Christian Hammer Numerous Times, Stops Him In Four

By: Sean Crose

While he certainly can look sluggish in the ring, there’s no doubt heavyweight Joe Joyce knows how to close the show. After battering veteran fighter Christian Hammer on Saturday, the 13-0 up and comer Joyce set his sights on the division’s creme de la creme. While some might wonder if someone as slow punching as Joyce can compete with the best of the heavies, there’s no doubt the Londoner has thunder in his fists.

It had been almost a year since Joyce had been in a professional prize fight when he entered the ring at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to face the 27-9 Hammer. Needless to say, ring rust was not an issue. Both men landed clean, but it was Joyce who was able to withstand his opponent’s shots. By the third, Hammer was down. He got up, but a brutal body attack in the fourth led to Hammer being sent to the mat three more times, eventually leading the referee to stop the fight.

Now the 36 year old Joyce, who goes by the nickname of “Juggernaut” is looking towards facing the division’s big names. “It’s good to be back,” he said afterward. With Hammer out of the way, Joyce made his intentions clear. “I’m top level I’m ready for the world stage,” he said. “I’ve had my warm-up fight now so I’m ready for action.”