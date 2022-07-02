Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Joe Joyce Drops Christian Hammer Numerous Times, Stops Him In Four

Posted on 07/02/2022

By: Sean Crose

While he certainly can look sluggish in the ring, there’s no doubt heavyweight Joe Joyce knows how to close the show. After battering veteran fighter Christian Hammer on Saturday, the 13-0 up and comer Joyce set his sights on the division’s creme de la creme. While some might wonder if someone as slow punching as Joyce can compete with the best of the heavies, there’s no doubt the Londoner has thunder in his fists.

It had been almost a year since Joyce had been in a professional prize fight when he entered the ring at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to face the 27-9 Hammer. Needless to say, ring rust was not an issue. Both men landed clean, but it was Joyce who was able to withstand his opponent’s shots. By the third, Hammer was down. He got up, but a brutal body attack in the fourth led to Hammer being sent to the mat three more times, eventually leading the referee to stop the fight.

Now the 36 year old Joyce, who goes by the nickname of “Juggernaut” is looking towards facing the division’s big names. “It’s good to be back,” he said afterward. With Hammer out of the way, Joyce made his intentions clear. “I’m top level I’m ready for the world stage,” he said. “I’ve had my warm-up fight now so I’m ready for action.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tyson Fury Leads Live Audience In Mocking Jake Paul. Paul Responds In Memorable Fashion.
June 27th
Canelo Alvarez: "I Don’t Want This Fight To Go The Distance"
June 27th
Jesse Rodriguez Attains Stardom By Battering Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
June 25th
Tommy Fury: “I Am A Boxer. My Opponent Plays Boxing"
June 23rd
Jai Opetaia Lifts IBF Cruiserweight Title From Mairis Briedis
July 2nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend