With his legendary father sitting ringside at State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia, Evan Holyfield (8-0, 6 KOs) made sure he didn’t disappoint.

On the night, the undefeated Jr middleweight prospect matched up against the overmatched Charles Stanford (6-4, 3 KOs). Try as he did, Stanford was simply outgunned as a second round right hook ended his night and gave Holyfield the emphatic victory.