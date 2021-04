Tursynbay Kulakhmet (3-0, 2 KOs) wasted absolutely no time in starching Heber Rondon (20-1, 13 KOs). A clean left hook saw Rondon hit the deck once in the opening few seconds on the undercard of lightweight champion Jamel Herring against former titlist Carl Frampton.

After gradually raising back to his feet, Kulakhmet landed a clean left hand that saw the referee waive things off immediately.