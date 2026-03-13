Jake Paul has ruled out a rematch with Anthony Joshua and confirmed he will return to the ring at cruiserweight, delivering the most detailed update yet on his fighting future during a sit-down interview with President Donald Trump recorded backstage at a political rally in Hebron, Kentucky, on March 11.

The roughly 27-minute conversation, posted to Paul’s social media channels on Friday, opened with the fight game and stayed there for a significant portion of the sit-down — covering the Joshua loss, Paul’s jaw recovery, a lengthy list of potential opponents, the Jake-Logan rivalry, and Trump’s own history with combat sports.

My Interview with President Donald Trump We cover the Iran war, immigration policies, the assassination attempt, life advice, some funny topics, and more. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 13, 2026

Trump Watched the Joshua Fight on Air Force One

The interview opened with the December 19 Netflix heavyweight fight between Paul and former two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua at Kayesa Center in Miami. Trump confirmed he watched the bout aboard Air Force One. “I watched you, and I thought you were very brave,” Trump told Paul. “He’s a pretty big guy. He’s legitimate. He’s a legitimate fighter. You did yourself no harm — other than the jaw, which is healing.”

Trump said the entire plane was watching. “We had a whole plane full of people watching you,” he said. When Paul asked about the size of the screen on Air Force One, Trump offered a typically Trumpian answer: “It’s good. It’s the best we can have. They view this as cost is no object.”

Paul acknowledged that the size difference hit him harder than expected once the bell rang. He said the scale of Joshua’s physical advantage did not register at the weigh-in or the press conference. “I got in the ring and I just saw his size, and I was like, okay, this is going to be a tough night,” Paul said.

Trump, who has hosted and attended major fights for decades, reflected on the weight disparity throughout the interview. “One thing I’ve seen in fighting — if somebody’s like four pounds heavier, it’s a different weight class, and it’s hard to beat somebody that’s even a little bit heavy,” he said. “And you were with a guy who was 60, 70 pounds heavier. I’m proud of you.”

The Jaw: Still Healing, Still an Open Question

The fight ended in the sixth round when Joshua dropped Paul with a right hand that left the 29-year-old unable to beat the count. Paul suffered a double jaw fracture requiring immediate surgery, followed by a second corrective procedure in February 2026.

In the interview, Paul provided a vivid account of the injury. He said he did not initially realize his jaw was broken — his brother Logan noticed it first. “I was talking to him and my teeth were like in the center of my mouth, and he was like, yeah, I think your jaw is broken,” Paul said. “Then I grabbed it.” He told Trump it was the final punch of the fight that did the damage. “That’s when I went to the floor and was like, whoa.”

Trump asked whether the jaw would heal perfectly. “I think it’ll be able to grow back stronger. Hopefully,” Paul said, adding that he is not cleared to fight until later this year. At the Rousey-Carano press conference earlier that week, Paul disclosed that his doctor had said it would be four to five months before he could even spar to test how the bone is healing, potentially pushing a return to late 2026 or early 2027.

No Rematch, No Regrets, No More Heavyweight

When Trump asked who Paul would fight next — and whether he would consider running it back with Joshua — the answer was definitive. “No, I don’t think so,” Paul said. “I think I need to go stay at my weight class.”

But Paul was equally clear that he does not regret taking the fight. Asked by Trump whether he would do it again knowing the outcome, Paul said yes without hesitation. “I don’t have any regrets on it and I love a challenge,” he said. “The experience of being in the ring with someone that good and someone that big — moving forward, the next people I fight, it’s going to be a lot easier actually. So I think it was a good experience.”

Trump: From Skeptic to Believer

Trump offered a candid account of how his perception of Paul as a fighter evolved over time. He said that when Paul first began boxing, he did not believe it was possible for what he called “a civilian” to beat professional fighters — even older ones. “I said, well, is this really happening? Because you were beating guys — UFC guys who weren’t retired that long — and I just didn’t think it was possible,” Trump said. “Then I realized you are the real deal. The one problem is this last guy, so big and talented.”

Paul’s professional record stands at 12-2, with wins over Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and Mike Tyson. His only losses have come to Tommy Fury by split decision in 2023 and Joshua by sixth-round knockout.

The Next Fight: A Long List of Names

With the heavyweight experiment behind him, Paul rattled off a list of potential opponents that spanned boxing and MMA: Francis Ngannou, Oleksandr Usyk in an MMA crossover, Ryan Garcia, and Tommy Fury. He also referenced his expanding role as a promoter, noting that Most Valuable Promotions is staging Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano on Netflix and that he may dabble in MMA competition himself.

When Paul turned the question around — “Who would you want to see me fight?” — Trump did not hesitate. “Probably Khabib. How about Khabib?” he said, referring to retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who walked away from competition in 2020 with a perfect 29-0 record. “I think he’s been just great. When they say who is the best of those — he was great.”

“I’m down,” Paul replied.

The suggestion is a long shot at best. Nurmagomedov has refused every offer to return, including a reported $100 million boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. He now works primarily as a trainer, having coached Islam Makhachev through a historic run as UFC lightweight and welterweight champion.

The more realistic near-term matchup may be Ngannou. The former UFC heavyweight champion is now signed to Paul’s MVP and is scheduled to face Philipe Lins on the Rousey-Carano Netflix card on May 16. At the press conference for that event, Paul and Ngannou exchanged heated words. Paul accused Ngannou of ducking a boxing match before the Joshua fight, while Ngannou fired back that Paul’s disrespect had changed his mind about wanting the fight. Both men were stopped by Joshua — Ngannou in two rounds in March 2024, Paul in six last December.

Jake vs. Logan: “He Knows What Would Happen”

Trump steered the conversation toward the perpetual question of a Paul brothers fight. He called Logan Paul “a great guy” and a good fighter, then asked the obvious: who is better?

“I am, sir. I am. Sorry,” Jake said. “He knows that too. But he’s a better WWE wrestler.” Trump said Logan was his favorite in WWE and suggested the promotion should make him champion. Jake agreed, but when it came to boxing, he left no ambiguity. “If we fought, I think he knows what would happen. I love you, Logan. But…”

Trump acknowledged the awkwardness. “It’s hard to smash your brother,” he said. Paul conceded that people want the fight but that neither brother is eager to make it happen. He did, however, call it potentially “one of the biggest fights out there.”

Trump’s Personal Fight History and UFC at the White House

Paul asked Trump whether the president had ever been in a fight himself, referencing a rumored incident involving the late Kobe Bryant at a game. Trump confirmed the story but clarified his role. “It wasn’t a fight. I was breaking up a fight, which sometimes is more dangerous than being in a fight,” he said. “Kobe was having a hard time with somebody, and it worked out fine, but yeah, I broke it up. Probably not a smart thing to do. Historically, it’s never good to break up fights.”

The conversation also touched on the UFC’s planned fight card at the White House on June 14 — Trump’s 80th birthday — marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. Trump praised UFC president Dana White and said the card would feature top-level talent. “He had the idea of staging it right at the front door of the White House,” Trump said. “He’s got a tremendous card. They want to fight at the White House.”

Beyond the Ring: Paul Eyes Politics

The interview extended well beyond combat sports. Paul signaled interest in a political career, telling Trump, “I think so,” when asked whether he would run for office. Trump had already made the case publicly at the rally, offering what he called his “complete and total endorsement.”

Paul pressed Trump on how the president transitioned from real estate and entertainment into politics. Trump described the decision as driven by a ticking clock, crediting First Lady Melania Trump with pushing him to act. The conversation also covered the U.S. military campaign in Iran, career advice for young Americans — with AI jobs at the top of Trump’s list — and the role podcasters and influencers played in the 2024 campaign, including Trump’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

According to TMZ, the interview is expected to be the first episode of a new podcast Paul is launching.

What Comes Next

The interview painted a picture of a fighter at a genuine crossroads. Paul is 29, recovering from the most serious injury of his career, weighing a future that may eventually extend beyond the ring, and operating a promotional company with a Netflix deal and a growing roster. But he was clear on one point: the fighting is not finished.

“I don’t have any regrets,” Paul said of the Joshua loss. “I love a challenge.” Whether the next one comes at cruiserweight, in the cage, or against a former UFC champion-turned-promotional stablemate will depend on how a twice-repaired jaw heals over the coming months. The heavyweight chapter is closed. What follows could look very different.