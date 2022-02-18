Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jaime Munguia: “I Want The Fight With [Jermall] Charlo”

Posted on 02/18/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Jaime Munguia is using his upcoming contest against D’Mitrius Ballard as a way to continue his middleweight maturation process.

Since dropping his WBO 154 pound title in 2019, the Mexican product has slowly but assuredly worked his way up the middleweight ladder. Officially, Munguia has gone a perfect 4-0, with three of those victories coming via stoppage. Tomorrow night, at the Plaza Monumental in Tijuana, Mexico, Munguia will look to continue his winning ways.

Presently, oddsmakers are fully expecting Munguia to take care of business. While he might be pegged as a sizable favorite, the 25-year-old isn’t waltzing into his contest against Ballard with hubris.

One uninspiring performance could lead to the first defeat in Munguia’s career and a precipitous fall down the middleweight mountain. Should he do what many are expecting, however, Munguia believes he’s spent enough time getting acclimated to the 160 pound landscape. As long as everything goes according to plan, Munguia will turn his sights on a certain truculent knockout puncher from Houston, Texas, who happens to hold the WBC middleweight crown.

“I want the fight with Charlo,” said Munguia during a recent interview with K.O. Artist Sports. “It will be an exciting fight for the people.”

For the young contender, if a showdown against Charlo is truly what he desires, he’ll have little to no trouble securing said bout. At the moment, Munguia occupies the number one position in the WBC sanctioning body. Although a contest against Charlo could be looming, the Houston native has other ideas.

The 31-year-old titleholder is quietly hoping that a deal between himself and current undisputed super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez, can be reached. Should the two sides finalize a deal, Charlo would move up to 168 pounds to challenge the pound-for-pound star.

Until Charlo’s future plans are resolved, Munguia will continue to position himself for a shot at his world title.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
EP 51: "Sugar" Ray Leonard
June 22nd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Daniel Jacobs Is Eager To Run Things Back With Canelo Alvarez At Super Middleweight: "I Wouldn’t Be Drained Of Weight"
February 10th
George Kambosos Jr. Reportedly Set To Return June 5th In Australia, Vasiliy Lomachenko Emerges As Frontrunner
February 15th
Demetrius Andrade Still Aiming For Gennadiy Golovkin Showdown: “GGG We Looking For You Bro”
February 16th
Deontay Wilder Reportedly Considers Drinking A Psychedelic For Career Guidance
February 14th
Terence Crawford: "I Would Love To Get The Jermell And Castano Winner, I Can Be Undisputed At 154"
February 17th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend