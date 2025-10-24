Important Announcement: Boxing Insider Promotions Returns To Atlantic City With A Professional Boxing Event On Friday, November 7, At The Tropicana Showroom

Boxing Insider Promotions returns to Atlantic City with a professional boxing event on Friday, November 7, at the Tropicana Showroom. The 10-bout card starts at 6:30 p.m. and is headlined by Atlantic City native Justin “Mr. Atlantic City” Figueroa and also features Otto Wallin, Bruce Seldon Jr., Lia Lewandowski, and the Lugo brothers.

Justin Figueroa: “Mr Atlantic City” Justin Figueroa (13-0, 10 KOs), a local favorite, makes his fifth appearance at Tropicana. Fresh off a unanimous decision victory for the Junior NABF super welterweight title in August, Figueroa aims to build on his momentum in his hometown. He is matched for the bout, but officials are awaiting contracts before announcing the opponent.

Otto Wallin vs. Chris Thomas: Swedish heavyweight veteran Otto Wallin, who has faced Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, returns to Atlantic City for his third appearance. He meets New Jersey’s Chris Thomas in a 10-round heavyweight bout. Thomas, known for his power punching, seeks to make the most of this matchup.

Bruce Seldon Jr. vs. Jose Medina: Undefeated heavyweight Bruce Seldon Jr. (7-0, 6 KOs), son of former WBA heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon, faces Jose Medina (8-2, 3 KOs) in a scheduled six-round contest.

Lia Lewandowski vs. Chantal Sumrall: Berlin, N.J.’s Lia Lewandowski (2-0, 1 TKO), a 25-year-old flyweight trained by former pro Milton Davis at The Kennel gym in South Jersey, makes her third professional appearance. A graduate of Eastern Regional High School and Drexel University, she was once ranked fifth among U.S. female amateurs at 114 pounds.

Julio Sanchez III vs. Mike Randolph: Pleasantville’s Julio Sanchez III, a 22-year-old welterweight and former standout basketball player at Pleasantville High School and Coalinga College, competes under the guidance of his father and coach, Julio Sanchez Jr.

“We’re excited to bring professional boxing back to Atlantic City with a mix of local talent and promising prospects,” said Larry Goldberg, Boxing Insider promoter. “This card highlights fighters who could shape the sport’s future.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on November 7, with the card streaming live on DAZN. Tickets start at $50 and are available through the Tropicana Atlantic City box office or Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.com/boxing-insider-live-professional-boxing-atlantic-city-new-jersey-11-07-2025/event/02006337A4E93B1B).

For updates, visit BoxingInsider.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook, and X.