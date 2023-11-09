Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

IBF Strips Crawford Of Welterweight Title

Posted on 11/09/2023

By: Sean Crose

Well, it was fun while it lasted. After defeating Errol Spence in grand fashion this past summer, Nebraska native Terence Crawford was able to savor the fruits of his success knowing that he was undisputed welterweight champion of the world. In a boxing scene scattered and often chaotic, Crawford had proven that a single fighter could indeed rule atop the heap of his division, completely uncontested. Again, it was fun while it lasted. On Thursday news broke that the IBF, one of the four major boxing organizations in operation, stripped Crawford of it’s belt. What that means is Crawford now only holds three of the four available world titles. In other words, the poor guy is no longer undisputed.

Perhaps that’s not that big a deal to Crawford, however. According to IBF rules (and, to its credit, the IBF actually adheres to its own rules – an oddity in contemporary boxing) Crawford needed to have a bout in place between himself and his mandatory IBF contender. The fight wasn’t made or effectively put in motion in a timely manner, and so the IBF removed it’s belt from around Crawford’s waist. Yet it’s being argued Crawford couldn’t face his IBF mandatory because he is contractually obligated to fight Spence next in a rematch. It’s also being argued that perhaps Crawford has no interest in the IBF belt as he may be moving up to junior middleweight in order to square off against Spence again.

In truth, the 40-0 Crawford is one of the few practitioners of the fight game who doesn’t need titles to prove his worth to the public. Many, if not most, analysts have the 36 year old ranked as the best pound for pound fighter in the world at the moment. Although a second fight with Spence isn’t leaving fans frothing at the mouth thanks to the first match being so one sided, the fighter called Bud is still guaranteed to make a nice payday for himself.

As for the IBF title, it now belongs to red hot up and comer Jaron “Boots” Ennis, a man largely seen as being one of the faces of the sport’s future. Young, undefeated, and with a flashy, fan accessible ring style, Ennis has been the interim IBF welterweight champion. Now he’s earned a world title without having to fight for it. Ennis isn’t some hack who happened to stumble into some good fortune, however. He appears game to face anyone at the moment – perhaps even Crawford or Spence themselves. Whether he’d win or not, however, is another matter.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
The Return Of Jermall Charlo
November 3rd
IBF Strips Crawford Of Welterweight Title
November 9th
Oscar De La Hoya Believes David Benavidez Bests Canelo Alvarez: “I Think He Knocks Him Out.”
November 6th
“We’re Working On It.” Manny Pacquiao Says He And Floyd Mayweather May Have A December Exhibition Bout
November 2nd
Felix Verdejo Given Two Life Sentences For 2021 Killing Of Girlfriend And Unborn Child
November 3rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend