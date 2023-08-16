“I Did Not And Would Never Put These Substances In My Body.” Alycia Baumgardner Responds To Announcement Of Failed Drug Test

By: Sean Crose

Alycia Baumgardner, the undisputed super featherweight champion of the world, failed a drug test in July. According to Baumgardner’s promoter, Matchroom Boxing, Baumgardner tested positive for two banned substances before her July match with Christina Linardatou. “Matchroom can today confirm,” the outlet stated in a Wednesday press release, “that Alycia Baumgardner returned an adverse analytical finding as part of a random anti-doping protocol instituted voluntarily for her bout with Christina Linardatou in Detroit on July 15.” Matchroom added that “the applicable regulatory authorities are also aware (of the failed drug test) and we defer to such bodies for further action and guidance as a full investigation is conducted.”

Baumgardner, who ended up besting by Linardatou by unanimous decision, is adamant that she has done nothing wrong. “To be abundantly clear,” she wrote on social media Wednesday, “I know that I never have, never would and never will take this or any other drug. Not only would doing so be unethical, but it would also be completely contrary to how I’ve trained my entire career.” Baumgarder went on to state: “As a professional athlete, I and I alone am responsible for what I put in my body, and my body is a temple. I am also a proud role model for any young woman or girl who seeks to follow in my footsteps. I take those responsibilities very seriously, which is why I know that I did not and would never put these substances in my body.”

Baumgarder went on to indicate her willingness to fight the the test results. “I have a lot more to say about my journey and why the very idea of me taking an illegal, banned, or even dangerous substance would never make sense. So I have no intention of sitting back in silence and letting this ‘play out.’ I plan to keel you all updated every step of the way as I work to ensure my reputation as a clean athlete remains fully intact.”

Baumgardner stated that mesterolone and methenolone acetate metabolites were the banned substances found in her system, substances the 15-1 titlist claimed she had “never heard of or used in any way.” Baumgardner also stated that she took another test immediately after her victory over Linardatou on July 15th, and that the post-fight test came out clean. The 29 year old Baumgardner is viewed as one of the top boxers in women’s boxing, which makes the report of a failed drug test particularly notable.