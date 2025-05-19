Has Terence Crawford Been Dangerously Inactive?

By: Sean Crose

Few would argue that Terence “Bud” Crawford isn’t one of the great fighters of his generation – perhaps of all time. The fact that people will spend good money to see him face the super middleweight kingpin, and fellow legend, Canelo Alvarez just goes to show exactly how talented the man is. All questions regarding Crawford’s skill set were answered when he absolutely dominated Errol Spence in a undisputed welterweight title showdown a few years back. Make no mistake about it, the guy is headed to the Hall of Fame. He’s just been that good.

I use the past tense here, however, because by the time he enters the ring to face Canelo, it will be well over a year since the man’s last fight. Sure enough, Crawford has fought roughly once every twelve months for some time now. Conventional boxing wisdom says that’s not the best way to go about one’s career. Then again, there have been few fighters ever who have possessed Crawford’s skill, determination and discipline level. In other words, if anyone could pull off fighting once every twelve months or so, it’s Crawford. Yet Canelo is more than a run of the mill opponent. He’s even more than your usual world class opponent. He’s an all time great.

First of all Canelo is bigger – not particularly taller – but significantly bigger than Crawford. That’s probably going to count for something. Furthermore, Crawford isn’t the young man he once was. As has been stated many times, Father Time is undefeated. And while it’s true that Canelo looks to be past his prime, he’s still an exceedingly gifted fighter with a vast amount of experience with the biggest and best in the business. Had Crawford been more active these past few years, such things might not be as concerning as the are at the moment.

Again though, this is Crawford we’re talking about, one of the most deliberate athletes in the world. It’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t at least have a tuneup if he was less than one hundred percent confident on getting in the ring to face Canelo. Without doubt, Canelo will be confident as well. There’s a real reason why the red haired star will be favored walking in. Some will argue that Canelo is choosing to fight Crawford in order to avoid facing the likes of David Benavidez. It’s unwise to pick Crawford for an easy night’s work, though, no matter how long it’s been since the man’s last fight. And it’s doubtful Canelo would make such a mistake.