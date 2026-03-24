Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN announced a multi-year partnership renewal on Tuesday, formalizing an extension that had been reported as signed since last week. The deal keeps Oscar De La Hoya’s roster on the platform that has become boxing’s dominant streaming home and extends a relationship that dates to 2018, when Saul “Canelo” Alvarez debuted on DAZN at Madison Square Garden.

The renewed agreement includes pay-per-view events, world championship cards, and a contender series, according to the joint announcement. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“No one builds champions like we do,” De La Hoya said in the release. “As we approach a decade with DAZN, we’re going to keep setting the tone for the sport in 2026 and shaping the future of boxing.”

Pete Oliver, DAZN’s CEO of Global Sports, called the renewal a reflection of Golden Boy’s consistency in delivering events and developing talent. “This renewed agreement strengthens our shared commitment to growing the sport globally and giving fans unmatched access to unforgettable fight nights,” Oliver said.

What Golden Boy Brings

The roster that stays on DAZN includes WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia, unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, undisputed flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora, unified minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo, and unbeaten lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield. Golden Boy has already staged three cards on DAZN in the first quarter of 2026, including Garcia’s WBC title win over Mario Barrios in February, Arnold Barboza Jr.’s welterweight debut in Anaheim on March 14, and title defenses by both Collazo and Gabriela Fundora on the same card.

The next major Golden Boy event on DAZN is the Cinco de Mayo pay-per-view on May 2 in Las Vegas, headlined by David Benavidez challenging Zurdo Ramirez for the WBO and WBA cruiserweight titles.

The Bigger Picture

The Golden Boy renewal closes the last open question in boxing’s rapidly consolidating broadcast landscape. DAZN now has formal multi-year agreements with four of the sport’s five major U.S.-based promotional companies: Matchroom Boxing (Eddie Hearn, signed through 2031), Queensberry Promotions (Frank Warren), Top Rank (Bob Arum), and now Golden Boy. The platform also carries the Riyadh Season cards and Salita Promotions events.

Premier Boxing Champions, which operates on Amazon Prime Video, remains the only major promotional outfit not under the DAZN umbrella.

Both the Golden Boy and Top Rank deals are non-exclusive, meaning fighters from either stable could theoretically appear on other platforms. That structure leaves the door open for cross-promotional matchmaking in ways that exclusive broadcast deals historically prevented. Whether that theoretical flexibility translates into actual fights remains to be seen, but the infrastructure for it now exists.

One development worth watching: the ongoing arbitration between Golden Boy and welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr., who publicly said his time with the promotion was “done” earlier this year after a proposed fight with Jaron Ennis collapsed over a purse dispute. The arbitration has a September deadline. A long-term DAZN deal strengthens Golden Boy’s financial position in those proceedings and could influence whether a settlement brings Ortiz back into the fold or pushes the situation further toward a formal split.