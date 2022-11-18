Gervonta Davis To Face Hector Luis Garcia January 7th

By: Sean Crose

He and Ryan Garcia are set to square off in what will undoubtedly be a superbout in 2023. Before Gervonta “Tank” Davis goes up against the fighter known as “King Ry,” however, he will highlight a Pay Per View event against the little known Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena. For Baltimore native Davis, that’s about the same as fighting in front of a hometown audience. The truth, though, is that Davis’ DC based fights are huge sellers and the audience brings in a high level of intensity. In other words, it makes sense for this one to to go down at the Capital One Arena.

Photo: Premier Boxing Champions

Although not widely known, the 16-0 Garcia won the WBA world super featherweight title from Roger Gutierrez when they fought last August. Now the 31 year old titlist will move up in weight to face none other than one of the world’s most popular fighters. He isn’t expected to actually win Davis’ WBA lightweight belt, of course. With an enormous fight with Garcia on the horizon, Davis wouldn’t be thrown in the ring with a top competitor with so much at stake. Still, Garcia is a legitimate world champion who has yet to taste defeat. In short, this isn’t a simple tune-up.

Yet Davis has quite the pedigree, as well as quite the fighting style. He has 27 wins, and 0 loses. What’s more 25 of those wins have been by knockout. Among Davis’ victims are Leo Santa Cruz, Mario Barrios, Isaac Cruz and the previously undefeated Rolando Romero. The 28 year old Davis says he isn’t taking Garcia lightly, however. “I fight Jan 7 in DC,” he posted on social media Friday, “THOUGH…we can not look pass this guy..the Ryan fight just locked in..AGAIN ITS SMOKE FOR ALL (sic).”