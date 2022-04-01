George Kambosos On Devin Haney: “I Can’t Wait To Take His Belt”

By: Sean Crose

FightHype has what can best be described as an interesting interview with WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight titlist George Kambosos. Sitting in a barber’s chair while getting a trim, Kambosos has lots to say about – what else? – his June 5th homecoming battle with fellow lightweight titlist Devin Haney in Melbourne, Australia. “Huge fight,” Kambosos says while getting a trim. “Biggest fight in Australian history.” Although this bout is quite a big deal, the 20-0 multi-titlist indicates he isn’t letting the spotlight get to his head. “I stay focused in the gym,” Kambosos says. “That’s where I love to be… my life has been in the gym, been in the trenches, and that’s where I remain.”

As always, Kambosos makes it clear in the interview he wants to continuously face legitimate competition. “I could have fought anybody,” he says, referring to his next opponent after stunning then defending titlist Teofimo Lopez last fall. “I could have taken an easy fight.” Instead, Kambosos will be facing the 27-0 Haney in June. “Devin Haney was one of the biggest names,” Kambosos says. “Lomachenko was the other big name. It finally came down to it where Devin Haney took the deal.” No one doubts that Haney is a huge challenge for the 28 year old. Kambosos, however, is extremely confident. “I can’t wait to take his belt,” he says of Haney.

Kambosos then goes on to bring up reputed money issues involving the contract for the Haney fight “He (Haney) complains he’s getting less,” says Kamosbos. “He’s getting this and that. He’s still going to make millions of dollars…he complains, but he’s getting life changing money, as well.” Although few would argue that Haney isn’t skilled, Kambosos has his own critique of the the 23 year old American. “He gets caught a lot,” Kambosos says of his fellow titlist. “There’s a lot of holes there.”

As far as Kambosos is concerned, the fans have yet to see him at his personal best. “I’m really in my prime right now,” he says. And Haney? “He’ll run for his life when he feels the power.” Not that Kambosos is taking the defending WBC champion lightly. “Every fighter is a threat and you’ve got to respect them all,” he claims. “Haney is a good fighter. He’s got his style, but we see the holes. We’ve seen the holes for a long time.”