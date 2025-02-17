George Arias Gets His chance to once again shine

By: Sean Crose

Things did not go well for Bronx native George Arias when he took on fellow up and coming heavyweight Jared Anderson back in 2023. Rather than go in behind a sharp jab like a young Mike Tyson (who he had been compared to) would have, Arias opted to fight from distance against the taller man. The bottom line? Arias wasn’t active enough – and it lead to the New Yorker’s corner stopping the fight after their man had suffered a brutal third round at the gloved fists of Anderson. It was tough loss for the previously undefeated fighter.

Things didn’t go perfectly in Arias’ next fighter, either. Although he didn’t lose to Skylar Lacy last spring, Arias had to settle for a draw on the judge’s cards. Yet now, after not having won a fight since June of 2022, Arias is returning to the ring. The 33 year old, now 18-1-1 fighter will be facing the 9-7-1 Helaman Olguin in a scheduled 8 rounder at Manhattan’s famed Sony Hall on Thursday night. The bout is the co-main event of Boxing Insider’s latest fight card, which will feature up and coming welterweight Avious Griffin against Jose Luis Sanchez in a scheduled 10 rounder.

Fortunately for Arias – and for boxing fans in general – the sport seems to be leaving the era of the perfect record behind. Not all that long ago, a fighter who didn’t possess the pristine record of a Floyd Mayweather or a Rocky Marciano was ridiculously considered a second rate athlete. With those days appearing farther and farther away in the rear view mirror, combatants like Arias can fight on in the hopes of bigger things. And indeed, Arias possesses some notable talent. A shorter heavyweight, he employs a bob and weave style, like other smaller heavies Tyson, Joe Frazier and Jack Dempsey.

While he doesn’t seem to have the power of those men, Arias’ skills have gotten him 18 wins in 20 fights – not a bag record by any clear eyed person’s standards. It will likely be beneficial to Arias that he’s fighting in front of a home town New York City crowd later this week, as well. The fact that the Boxing Insider event will be aired live on DAZN should prove to be a motivating factor for Arias. An impressive victory, after all, can help prove he’s worth another look.

For tickets to see the bout @SonyHall live, click here:

https://www.ticketweb.com/event/boxing-insider-fight-night-sony-hall-tickets/14187393