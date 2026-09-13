By Larry Goldberg

The knockout took four minutes and twenty-five seconds. Sorting out who actually won Saturday night takes a little longer.

Winner: Ryan Garcia

He said five rounds and took less than two. He said the Barrios version was real and proved it against a man built specifically to test that claim. He revealed afterward that the right hand which ended it had been injured for years, meaning the sport’s scouting report on him is now obsolete. He collected a reported $15 million for the evening, headlined Mexican Independence Day weekend in WBC trunks, and walked out of the building with one fight left on his contract and every checkbook in boxing pointed at him. The chaos, the ghosted face-off, the eggs, the burgers, all of it now reads as a man so comfortable he was entertaining himself. The knockout was the argument. Everything else was decoration.

Winner: Dana White

Put the feuds aside for one paragraph and look at what actually happened Saturday. Dana White produced two live combat sports cards in two cities on the same night, Noche UFC from Glendale in the afternoon feeding directly into championship boxing from Las Vegas at night, on one streaming service, with the plaza screens outside the arena carrying one show while the building prepared for the other. No promoter in boxing history has run that play, because no promoter in boxing history has had the machine to run it. The card delivered, the main event produced the year’s biggest highlight, the buy button stayed dead, and the young audience he promised showed up for a first impression that ended in a knockout. Whatever the sanctioning bodies, the lawyers, and the locked-out rivals think of the methods, the verdict on the execution is not close: Dana White is a real boxing promoter now, arguably the most capable one working, and he is the person to watch in 2027. The scariest part for the rest of the sport is that this was the proof of concept.

Loser: Oscar De La Hoya

His fighter delivered the performance of the year, and per Dan Rafael’s reporting, Oscar could not get a credential to watch it. The co-promoter of the main event, locked out of his own fighter’s title defense, two days after Dana White declared on camera that no interaction was planned and that Garcia’s contract has one fight left. Nine years of war with Dana White produced insults, lawsuits, and challenges to fight on the Canelo undercard, and none of it was as contemptuous as an accreditation desk. The Golden Boy logo was on the poster. The Golden Boy CEO was on the sidewalk. His best fighter is a free agency clock, his line to Turki is dead by his own account, and the night his star reclaimed the pound-for-pound conversation is the night the sport learned Oscar couldn’t get in the building.

Loser: Conor Benn

He starved for fifteen weeks, made 147 with a pound to spare, looked strong on the scale, and none of it bought him ninety seconds of safety. The first stoppage loss of his career came in the first fight his father’s legacy truly demanded, on the biggest stage he will ever have at welterweight, against the man he swore was a Gen Z kid who wanted an easy life. Garcia got one. Benn fought exactly as advertised and exactly as scouted, and the pressure that broke Eubank walked him onto a right hand nobody knew existed. He was brave, he was professional, Dana White called him the most professional fighter he has ever worked with, and he leaves with a $15 million deal, a payday, and a move up in weight. But the family’s second American coronation ended face-down at 1:25 of the second, and there is no weight class where that memory gets lighter.

Winner: Paramount+

The service that inherited the UFC needed one night to prove it belongs to fight fans, and it got the perfect one. An afternoon of Noche UFC, an evening of championship boxing, a year’s-best knockout, all in one app, no surcharge, no second login, no buy button. The double paywall TKO’s president spent the summer calling outdated got replaced in real time by something fight fans have never actually had: one subscription that covers the whole sport, both sports, on the biggest combat weekend of the year. The casuals who came for Ryan Garcia’s Instagram got a first impression that ended in ninety seconds of violence, and the app they watched it on is the same one carrying forty-plus UFC events a year. Paramount+ entered the weekend as a streaming service with a rights deal. It left as the fight fan’s app, which is a category that did not exist on Friday.

The Sanctioning Bodies Lost. That’s What Makes Sulaiman the Winner.

Look at the spread. The IBF stripped Jai Opetaia rather than share a ring with Zuffa, and its belt was not missed. The WBC refused to sanction the co-main and watched it happen anyway. The WBA rushed a regular belt onto the card at the last minute and got mocked by the sport’s own fans for it. Don King’s cease-and-desist was answered by a ninth-round barrage. Four sanctioning bodies, one federal lawsuit naming all of them, and the biggest card of the year ran straight through the whole apparatus while the broadcast declined to say their names. They were marginalized on their sport’s biggest night. And yet, standing in the ring at the end of it, next to the champion in WBC trunks, holding the one belt that mattered: Mauricio Sulaiman. Every one of his rivals chose confrontation and got erased from the evening. He chose the photo op, the custom belt, and the silence on the Ali bill that Oscar De La Hoya flew to Washington to testify against, and his organization was the only one inside the ropes when the cameras rolled. The bodies lost the war this weekend. Sulaiman may be the only one who noticed the war is survivable if you surrender correctly.

Winner: Opetaia vs. Benavidez

The co-main gave the cruiserweight division its answer and its next question in the same hour. Jai Opetaia broke the never-stopped Noel Mikaelian in nine, and David Benavidez walked into the ring afterward to shake his hand and tease the collision. That fight sells itself: the unbeaten lineal king who just did what fifteen years of opponents couldn’t, against the Monster of the division who holds the belt the WBC confiscated from Mikaelian for showing up Saturday. It is the best fight that can be made at 200 pounds, both men clearly want it, and the handshake happened on Zuffa’s canvas, which tells you where the negotiation starts. After a week of cease-and-desists, stripped belts, and federal lawsuits, the division’s future got settled the old-fashioned way: two champions, one ring, and an audience that watched them agree.

The WWE Division: Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney

Somewhere between winning and losing sits the attention economy, and two men mastered it. Lopez attended Thursday’s press conference in a fake beard, revealed himself mid-event, then rushed the ring Saturday night on cue while security held him back and Garcia screamed he would beat his ass right now. That is not a boxing rivalry developing organically. That is a booked segment, and Lopez, whose promotion shares a parent company with WWE, played his character flawlessly. Haney got his family cursed out on a global broadcast without leaving his couch, which in the modern fight economy is free marketing money cannot buy. Both men are now attached to the hottest fighter in the sport. Neither had to take a punch for it. The Zuffa era’s real innovation may not be the flat subscription or the missing sanctioning fees. It may be that boxing’s storylines are finally being written in advance, and everyone is learning their lines.

Split Decision: Zuffa Security

Two performances, opposite results. Thursday, elite work: a member of the security detail spotted Ryan Garcia attempting to smuggle an egg into a championship face-off and confiscated it cleanly, drawing a “you caught me” from the champion. Best hands on the card all week. Saturday, overcorrection: Teofimo Lopez, the WBA champion, got called into the ring by the winner, on a broadcast, in the most obviously choreographed callout of the year, and security held him at the apron like he’d hopped the rail at a concert. Why let guys call dudes out into the ring and then stop them from getting in it? The staredown IS the segment. Lopez in a fake beard on Thursday understood the assignment better than the people guarding the ring on Saturday. Somebody in the production meeting needs to circulate the script to the security team, because in this promotion, apparently everyone else already has one.