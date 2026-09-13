LAS VEGAS. Ryan Garcia promised five rounds and needed less than two. The WBC welterweight champion turned the biggest fight of the year into a highlight, dropping Conor Benn with a right hand and finishing him against the ropes at 1:25 of the second round Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, retaining his title in the first defense and delivering the statement performance his entire chaotic fight week claimed was coming.

Garcia (26-2, 21 KOs) fought like a man who had studied every frame of Benn’s aggression and prepared a specific answer for it. Benn (25-2), fighting at 147 pounds for the first time in 1,610 days after a weight cut he compared to hell, came forward exactly as advertised, and it cost him everything almost immediately. The man who had never been down in the fights that mattered, who went twenty-four rounds with Chris Eubank Jr., was on wobbly legs ninety seconds into the second round and defenseless shortly after. The referee’s stoppage was academic.

How it happened

Round 1: Benn took center ring immediately, got low, and pressed to close the distance, the only fight he could win. Garcia stayed patient on the outside, placing his punches and making Benn eat leather on the way in. Benn briefly pushed Garcia to the ropes but paid a toll for every inch, absorbing clean shots to earn a range he never got to use. The pattern of the fight, and its ending, was already visible.

Round 2: Benn landed a left hook coming forward, his best moment of the night, and Garcia answered by knocking him off balance with a right hand. Then the sequence that ended it: an uppercut followed by a right hand put Benn down hard. He beat the count on legs that had nothing left, Garcia walked him down and unloaded, and with Benn covering on the ropes and returning nothing, the referee stepped in at 1:25. Garcia by TKO in the second, four minutes and twenty-five seconds of total fight time.

What they said

Garcia’s in-ring interview with Max Kellerman was equal parts sermon and street fight. The champion credited his faith first, saying his spirituality brought him joy and peace into the ring, then revealed the tactical story of the night: the right hand that ended it has always been a weapon, but injuries had kept it hindered in previous fights. Healthy at last, it landed on a man whose camp had spent months preparing for the left hook. He thanked Benn for helping build the fight, and closed the gracious portion with “Viva Mexico!” on the weekend that mattered.

Then it stopped being gracious. Garcia called out WBA champion Teofimo Lopez, at ringside two days after crashing the press conference in disguise, and as security held Lopez back, Garcia tried to get to him: “I’ll beat your ass right now.” He declared his intention to clear out the entire welterweight division, named a second Devin Haney fight specifically, and added: “Fuck the Haneys!” The unification fight has a highlight reel before it has a contract.

Ringside observers noted Benn was badly hurt but arguably could have continued; nobody argued about where it was headed. Garcia’s reported purse for four minutes and twenty-five seconds of work: $15 million.

The champion who couldn’t get in the door

While Garcia was making his first defense inside the arena, the man who has promoted his entire career reportedly could not get into it. Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael, asked why Oscar De La Hoya was absent from the entire show, reported Saturday night: “I am told Zuffa denied him a credential.” The co-promoter of the main event, per Rafael, was not accredited for his own fighter’s title defense. It completes the arc this publication has documented all week: the empty chair at Thursday’s press conference, Dana White’s flat on-camera dismissal of any interaction, De La Hoya’s July claim that his line to Turki Alalshikh had gone dead, and Garcia’s own shrug about his promoter’s role: “not a lot, I guess.” Neither company has commented. Garcia has one fight left on his Golden Boy deal, by White’s own accounting, and after tonight the biggest free agency in boxing has a knockout reel attached. The nine-year promoter war ended its ceasefire with a locked door.

What’s next

Garcia’s dance card is full: Lopez and the unification the ringside scuffle just marketed, the Haney rematch that would settle their no contest for good, and every promoter in the sport bidding on the version of Ryan Garcia who does this to a durable world-class pressure fighter in six minutes. Benn goes up in weight as long promised, his welterweight experiment ending at one night. The full undercard, including Jai Opetaia’s ninth-round breaking of the never-stopped Noel Mikaelian, is covered separately, and David Benavidez entered the ring after that one to tease the cruiserweight showdown the division demands.