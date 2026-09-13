The fight lasted four minutes and twenty-five seconds. The post-fight press conference carried more news than most full cards.

The stoppage. Referee Tom Taylor’s wave-off at 1:25 of the second drew mixed reactions ringside, Benn was upright and covering, if returning nothing, and Dana White addressed it directly: “It wasn’t horrible,” conceding Taylor may have jumped in slightly early while defending the instinct to protect a badly hurt fighter eating unanswered punches. The most telling detail: Benn never protested.

The hospital, and the 32 pounds. White announced Benn was being transported to the hospital as a precaution, and framed it as policy: “I don’t mess with that stuff,” citing 25 years in the UFC without a death or serious injury and his intention to keep that record in boxing. The number underneath the caution: Benn reportedly rehydrated from 146 at Friday’s scale to roughly 178 in the ring, a 32-pound swing that blew past even the 175 he predicted, and precisely the scenario, all that mass restored onto legs the cut had already emptied, that the week’s weight war warned about.

The loser’s grace. Benn skipped all post-fight media on his way to the hospital, then said everything necessary in one post on X: “Not my night, no excuses. Ryan Garcia, you’re a great champion.” After a week of IRS jabs, Gen Z taunts, and a shushed face-off, the man who lost the fight won the aftermath in fourteen words. No complaint about the stoppage, no mention of the weight, no asterisk. Dana White called him the most professional fighter he has ever worked with, and Benn’s last act of the week was proving it from a hospital bed.

The champion’s podium. Garcia, whom White called the golden goose, gave the fight’s tactical autopsy in his own words: “I’ve always had a right hand but it’s always been injured,” explaining he let Benn have his way under pressure in the first round by design, then stood his ground in the second and ended it. On what’s next, he was direct: “I wanna unify against Teofimo. I think that’s the move.” He offered Benn a postscript disguised as advice, saying the insistence on forcing the pace is what opened the door for the finish, and learn to be more patient. On the week of heritage questions that ended with him walking out to an arena in Mexican colors: you can’t be listening to those Instagram comments.

And Oscar: the co-promoters now flatly contradict each other. The strangest story of the night hardened overnight into a direct dispute. Per Golden Boy, via Dan Rafael: Garcia invited De La Hoya and Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. to walk him out, Ryan’s team canceled it Saturday morning in favor of Marco Antonio Barrera and Rey Mysterio, and, separately, Oscar and other Golden Boy personnel were denied credentials by Zuffa despite co-promoting the main event and having a fighter on the prelims. De La Hoya watched from his home in Las Vegas. Dana White, asked at the podium, denied it head-on: “I do not like De La Hoya and De La Hoya does not like me. I would never disrespect him” by letting him show up to be treated badly, saying he’d have called and told him not to come if that were the plan. “That was not the case. Why he didn’t show up, I don’t know.” Those two accounts cannot coexist. Either Golden Boy’s credential story is true and the man running the event didn’t know or won’t say, or the company invented a lockout to explain an absence. With one fight left on Garcia’s Golden Boy deal, someone’s version is going to matter enormously, and this publication’s nine years of documentation says neither man concedes gracefully.

Garcia moves to 26-2 with the first stoppage of his reign and his first since December 2023. Full fight coverage here, and complete undercard results here.