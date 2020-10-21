Garcia-Campbell Card To Go Down On Afternoon Of December 5th

By: Sean Crose

It appeared to be another scenario that fight fans have become far too familiar with – competing cards being broadcast at the same time. A major pay per view card headlined by WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence, 26-0, and former titlist Danny Garcia, 36-2, was to go down the evening of December 5th. Likewise, a much anticipated card headlined by rising lightweight star Ryan Garcia, 20-0, and impressive British contender Luke Campbell, 20-3, would presumably be aired live on DAZN during the evening of December 5th, as well. In other words, fans would have to decide which of two cards to focus on – yet again.

Fortunately, Golden Boy Promotions honcho Oscar De La Hoya has said the Garcia-Campbell card will be aired the afternoon of December 5th rather than in the evening. This, of course, is nothing but good news for fight fans, who now have a late year Saturday stacked with quality matchups to look forward to. While Garcia and Campbell will throw down in Indio, California earlier in the day on DAZN, the pay per view event between Spence and Garcia will air live from AT&T Stadium near Dallas in the evening. De La Hoya addressed the matter on “The Three Knockdown Rule” podcast on Monday.

“It’s not,” he claimed, “a logistical nightmare.” De La Hoya also stated that “this (DAZN) fight will be in the afternoon. Their fight will be taking place in the evening, so it gives everyone enough time to do what they have to do.” With last weekend’s Lopez-Lomachenko card doing serious ratings numbers for ESPN, it’s clear viewers will tune in to quality matchups. When such matchups go head to head, however, the overall result is bad for boxing. It’s also bad for the individual cards being broadcast. This decision by Golden Boy and DAZN is good for everyone, as both cards feature must see fights for fans.

Ryan Garcia is the epitome of a rising star, popular for both his ring and online exploits. The young Californian is more than just hype, however, as his undefeated record of 17 knockouts out of 20 fights clearly attests. Campbell, however, is seen as a major step up in competition, a highly competent and popular fighter with power of his own. As for Spence, the Texan is one of the biggest stars in the sport. His battle with the Garcia, a well liked former titlist with a strong skill set and an impressive resume to boot is unquestionably one of the strongest matchups of the year.