Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Garcia-Benavidez Preview

Posted on 07/30/2022

By: Sean Crose

Danny Garcia returns to the ring on Saturday night to face Jose Benavidez Jr after being essentially out of action since he lost to welterweight powerhouse Errol Spence around a year and a half ago. The fight will be broadcast live on Showtime from Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center, a kinda/sorta home arena for Garcia, who is a product of not-so-far-away Philadelphia. What makes this fight rather notable, aside from it being Garcia’s return bout after a considerable absence, is the fact Garcia is now moving up to the junior middleweight division for the first time in his career. That may prove to be something of a challenge for the 34 year old.

Photo: Showtime Boxing

As for Benavidez, Saturday’s bout represents a second chance. The man hasn’t won a fight since 2018. In fact, Benavidez has only fought once since being stopped by Terence Crawford in October of that year. What’s more, Benavidez’ comeback fight last November saw him battling Francisco Torres to a draw. Make no mistake about it, both men need a win this evening. The focus will be on former world titlist Garcia, of course, but Benavidez is walking in with a two and a half inch height advantage. He’s also four years younger than his more lauded opponent.

Still, it’s Garcia who has faced a whose who of the contemporary boxing scene over the past ten years or so. Erik Morales. Paulie Malignaggi. Amir Khan. Lucas Matthysse. Zab Judah. Robert Guerrero. Lamont Peterson. These may not be the names of all time greats, but they’re impressive names, nonetheless. What’s more, Garcia’s only losses have been to Keith Thurman, Spence, and Shawn Porter respectively…and the Porter and Thurman fights were pretty close. So there’s a reason many expect Garcia to exit the ring tonight with another win added to his 36-3 record. Should Benavidez pull off the upset, however – and that’s not impossible to imagine – the Phoenix based fighter will have improved his own record to 28-1-1. Saturday’s fight will be a scheduled 12 rounder.

Heavyweight Adam Kownacki will be on tonight’s card, as well, putting his 20-2 record on the line against the 16-1 Ali Eren Demirezen in a scheduled 10 rounder. Junior welterweight Gary Anutanne Russell will make a ring appearance, too, as the 15-0 climber takes on the 29-1-1 Rances Barthelemy in battle set for 10 rounds. The entire televised card begins airing 9 PM eastern time this evening on Showtime.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Johnny Nelson On Deontay Wilder Returning To The Ring: "I Still Doubt It"
July 23rd
Danny Garcia Steps Into The Unknown
July 25th
Like Danny Garcia, Jose Benavidez Jr Is Looking To Rejuvenate His Career
July 28th
Jake Paul Releases Off The Wall "Hospital" Video: "I Broke My Back Carrying The Promotion For This Event"
July 18th
Adrien Broner: "I Feel Like Al Haymon And Stephen Espinoza Is Bull-----ing,"
July 19th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend