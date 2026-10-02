The British Boxing Board of Control has confirmed who is promoting Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua on December 11 in Cardiff, and Dana White is not on the list.

The Board told BoxingScene the event is a 3 way promotion involving Queensberry Promotions, Matchroom Boxing and Sela. Zuffa Boxing is not named in the paperwork.

Eddie Hearn, speaking to iFL TV before Wednesday’s launch press conference, gave a slightly fuller list. “The event is promoted by Sela, in association with Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua, Gold Star and Queensberry,” he said. “That’s it.”

Gold Star is Spencer Brown’s company. Brown is Tyson Fury’s long-time manager, and he was approved for a British promoter’s licence by the Board earlier this year. When Fury fought Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April, BoxingScene reported that Gold Star served as the licensed British lead promoter of that card while Queensberry remained Fury’s promoter of record.

That arrangement may matter here. Under Board rules a British licence-holder must be in place for a bout promoted under its auspices. The Board told BoxingScene that Sela, headquartered in Saudi Arabia, was yet to have that licence-holder in place, and that “discussions have been ongoing” about who the individual will be.

What the paperwork does not settle is what Dana White will actually do on December 11, and on Thursday he widened his claim rather than narrowing it.

“I had The Contender Series yesterday and I had to be here today. I fly a lot, but that’s a little bit of a rough trip,” White said at the UFC 332 press conference in Salt Lake City, explaining his absence from London. “Not only am I promoting the fight, we’re producing the fight too. UFC is gonna produce the show. I don’t know how that’s a PR disaster.”

In a later scrum he went further. “Am I not producing the entire f***ing event? The answer is yes. I think the difference between me and Eddie is, Eddie’s trying to win some kind of PR battle. He likes to talk a lot. Talking a lot will get you in a lot of f***ing trouble.”

Here is where the word starts doing two jobs at once.

To most people watching, the promoter is whoever is on the poster, whoever is on the stage, and whoever is on screen telling you to buy the fight. To a commission, the promoter is something narrower. It is a licensed role carrying legal responsibility for the event, and the Board decides who holds it.

Promotion in Britain is a licensed activity, and Zuffa is not named as a promoter of this event. Production is a separate function under a separate contract, and nothing the Board confirmed speaks to it either way. UFC’s production arm building the show would put TKO personnel inside the event on fight night without making Zuffa a promoter of record. Who holds that production contract has not been disclosed by anyone.

Hearn, notably, has already conceded that second part is possible.

“I’ve agreed with Turki Alalshikh that we will talk over the next few weeks if we feel that there’s a benefit and a role for Dana,” he told iFL TV. “Turki Alalshikh is business partners with Dana White. Turki Alalshikh would like Dana White to be involved in the fight. So we’ll talk. And I’m not ruling out that we will allow him to be involved in some capacity. Is he the promoter of the fight? Absolutely not. Proven, won’t be. That’s just fact. Will he be part of a team of people working on the event? Yeah, maybe. I think he can add value. But for me, that episode is dealt with now.”

On why the week happened at all: “I had to do my job. And I had to stand up for what I believed was right. And I guess from an ego point of view I needed to win this battle. But I won it. And that’s done.”

He also said plainly that the White dispute was not what nearly killed the fight.

“We were ready to walk away from the fight for many more serious reasons than that. But this was like a principal matter,” Hearn said. “There were three or four things that were putting this fight in jeopardy. The Dana White situation was not the most serious of those. And actually, once we dealt with the Dana White situation, which we did a day or so ago, we just had to get the more serious stuff over the line, and then we were good. But the Dana White thing wasn’t actually the thing holding the fight up.”

Asked whether he and Joshua were prepared to walk away if Zuffa were listed, he said: “We weren’t really, we didn’t get to that position because I dealt with it. And I dealt with it by having a strong contract, a big old set of bollocks, and a great friend and client in Anthony Joshua.”

Hearn identified one of the other holdups as Fury’s enrollment in VADA testing, which he said was contractually due four months earlier and was only completed the day before the press conference. He also said Joshua turned down an eight-figure sum to keep the fight in Britain. Both are Hearn’s characterizations and neither has been independently confirmed.

So the state of play is narrower than the week suggested. Zuffa is not a promoter of record. White says his company is producing the broadcast. Hearn says talks about some role for White will happen over the coming weeks. Sela still needs a British licence-holder.

Netflix’s announcement last Thursday said Alalshikh’s The Ring and White would collaborate to promote the event. The company has not clarified or revised that wording since the Board’s paperwork emerged. Sela and The Ring have not described White’s role publicly at all.

The fight takes place Friday, December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.