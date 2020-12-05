FS2 Undercard Recap: Delgado Tops Brooks, Mielnicki Bests Pulluaim, Avelar Decisions Lukas

By: Sean Crose

The 7-1 Marco Delgado started the evening off at AT&T Stadium in Dallas Saturday by besting the 6-1 Burley Brooks on the undercard of the Errol Spence-Danny Garcia welterweight title fight that would appear on pay per view later in the evening. Brooks ended up losing two points for low blows, which helped him drop a decision to Delgado by scores of 59-53, 59-53, and 55-57. The fight was a six round battle in the light heavyweight division.

Next up, the 7-0 Vito Mielnicki Jr. faced the 5-3 Steven Pulluaim in a scheduled six round welterweight affair. Mielnicki dropped Pulluaim not once, but twice on the way to a unanimous decision win by scores of 60-52, 60-52, and 60-52. The final fight of the Fox Sports 2 preliminary card featured the 23-0 Sakaria Lukas and the 16-2 Isaac Avelar in a scheduled 10 round featherweight affair. Avelar was impressive early on, though Lukas was able to land on his man at the midpoint. Still, Avelar fought effectively, winning a unanimous decision by scores of 98-92 all around.