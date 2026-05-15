Two of Floyd Mayweather’s former opponents have weighed in on his upcoming rematch with Manny Pacquiao, and both arrived at the same conclusion.

Marcos Maidana, who faced Mayweather twice in 2014, and Andre Berto, who fought Mayweather in what was billed as the American’s farewell bout in September 2015, each told interviewers this week that they expect Mayweather to win when the pair meet again on September 25 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Maidana Sees a Familiar Pattern

Speaking to Fight Hub TV in an interview published by Boxing News, Maidana said he had no objection to the matchup despite the ages of the two fighters. Mayweather is 49 and Pacquiao is 47.

“I think it is good. They can still be in boxing and if they can fight, it is okay for them to fight,” Maidana told Fight Hub TV.

Asked to forecast the outcome, the Argentine pointed to the 2015 result. Mayweather won that bout by unanimous decision at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“I think it is going to be the same, maybe a little slower because they are a little bigger, but I think that, the way they both fight, is going to be the same,” Maidana said.

Maidana’s two meetings with Mayweather produced different results. The first, in May 2014, ended in a majority decision for Mayweather and is regarded by some observers as one of the closer fights of Mayweather’s career. The September 2014 rematch was a more decisive unanimous decision for Mayweather and proved to be Maidana’s final professional fight.

Berto Reaches the Same Conclusion

Andre Berto, who lost a unanimous decision to Mayweather in September 2015 in what was at the time announced as Mayweather’s retirement fight, offered a similar read in a video interview with TMZ Sports published May 13.

Berto told TMZ Sports he expects the rematch to play out much like the original. Mayweather defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision on May 2, 2015, in a welterweight unification bout that generated record pay-per-view revenue.

Fight Details

The rematch is scheduled for Friday, September 25, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout will stream on Netflix at a 152 to 153-pound catchweight, with both fighters subject to VADA testing.

Mayweather, 50-0 as a professional, has not fought a sanctioned bout since the Berto fight in 2015. He has competed in several exhibitions since, and a separate exhibition against Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis is reportedly being arranged for June.

Pacquiao, 62-8-2 with 39 knockouts, returned to the ring in July 2025 against Mario Barrios, fighting to a majority draw for the WBC welterweight title. He has not registered a victory since defeating Keith Thurman in July 2019.

The first Mayweather-Pacquiao fight in 2015 generated approximately 4.6 million pay-per-view buys, according to figures reported by ESPN.