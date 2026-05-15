Fabio Wardley has activated the rematch clause in his contract with Daniel Dubois, setting up an immediate return bout for the WBO heavyweight title, Sky Sports reported Friday.

Wardley lost the title to Dubois by 11th-round stoppage on Saturday night at Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. The Ipswich heavyweight floored Dubois twice in the early rounds before the challenger rallied to take the belt.

Promoter Frank Warren confirmed to Sky Sports that a rematch clause had been written into the contract, and that Wardley has now enforced the return. The second fight is expected to take place later this year. Warren described the first meeting as the “best heavyweight fight I have ever put on,” according to Sky Sports.

Wardley’s Statement

The 31-year-old told Sky Sports he is focused on avenging the defeat.

“The boxing world knows my character, and Saturday night proved that without a shred of doubt,” Wardley said. “It was a fight for the ages, but I made some mistakes that I will rectify in the rematch. Congratulations to Daniel, but I’m coming for you and my belt.”

Recovery

Wardley did not require hospital treatment after the bout and is recovering from facial injuries sustained in the fight, per Sky Sports.

Dubois becomes a two-time WBO heavyweight titleholder with the win. A date and venue for the rematch have not been announced.