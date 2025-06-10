Expert Picks: Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford

The Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford super fight, set for September 13, 2025, in Las Vegas on Netflix is splitting the boxing world. Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight titles (168 lbs) are on the line, with Crawford jumping two weight classes from 154 lbs. Here are 15 boxing experts—fighters, promoters, and voices of the sport—with their picks and sources:

Teddy Atlas (Legendary Trainer & Analyst)

– Pick: Crawford

– Reason: Atlas believes Canelo’s age and recent close fights show decline, betting on Crawford’s elite skills to outclass him despite the size gap.

– Source: Sports Illustrated, May 15, 2025

Kyrone Davis (Super Middleweight Contender)

– Pick: Canelo

– Reason: Having sparred both, Davis says Canelo’s natural 168-lb frame is too much for Crawford, predicting a competitive but Canelo-favored win.

– Source: Sports Illustrated, May 14, 2025

Demetrius Andrade (Former Two-Division Champion)

– Pick: Canelo

– Reason: Andrade respects Crawford’s skills but believes Canelo’s power and shot-blocking at 168 lbs will overwhelm Bud.

– Source: DAZN News US, January 4, 2025

Barry McGuigan (Former Featherweight Champion)

– Pick: Crawford

– Reason: McGuigan sees Crawford’s speed and late-fight trading exploiting Canelo’s fading stamina for a points win.

– Source: Marca, May 8, 2025

Mikey Garcia (Former Four-Division Champion)

– Pick: Canelo (Implied)

– Reason: Garcia notes the weight jump could sap Crawford’s speed, giving Canelo’s size and power the edge in a tough fight.

– Source: Marca, March 9, 2025

Julio César Chávez (Boxing Legend)

– Pick: Canelo

– Reason: Chávez backs his compatriot, citing Canelo’s experience and knockout power as too much for Crawford at super middleweight.

– Source: BoxingScene, May 10, 2025

Shawn Porter (Former Welterweight Champion)

– Pick: Crawford

– Reason: Porter, who faced Crawford, believes Bud’s adaptability and precision can neutralize Canelo’s power, winning by decision.

– Source: The PorterWay Podcast, May 20, 2025

Andre Ward (Former Unified Champion)

– Pick: Crawford

– Reason: Ward says Crawford’s ring IQ and mid-fight adjustments will frustrate Canelo, leading to a close points victory.

– Source: ESPN Ringside, May 22, 2025

Errol Spence Jr. (Former Welterweight Champion)

– Pick: Canelo

– Reason: Spence, who lost to Crawford, admits Bud’s skill but thinks Canelo’s size and body shots will wear him down for a late stoppage.

– Source: FightHype, May 12, 2025

David Benavidez (Super Middleweight Contender)

– Pick: Canelo

– Reason: Benavidez, a Canelo rival, says his power and pressure at 168 lbs will be too much for Crawford’s lighter frame.

– Source: Boxing News 24, May 18, 2025

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Boxing Legend)

– Pick: Crawford

– Reason: Mayweather praises Crawford’s defensive mastery and speed, predicting he’ll outbox Canelo like Bivol did in 2022.

– Source: TMZ Sports, May 25, 2025

Gennadiy Golovkin (Former Middleweight Champion)

– Pick: Canelo

– Reason: GGG, despite their rivalry, picks Canelo, citing his durability and experience at 168 lbs to outlast Crawford’s skillset.

– Source: DAZN Boxing, May 16, 2025

Oscar De La Hoya (Former Six-Division Champion & Promoter)

– Pick: Crawford

– Reason: Despite past tensions with Canelo, De La Hoya praises Crawford’s “unmatched skillset,” believing his speed and ring IQ can upset Canelo at 168 lbs.

– Source: FightHype, May 28, 2025

Jim Lampley (Legendary Boxing Broadcaster)

– Pick: Crawford

– Reason: Lampley calls Crawford “the most complete fighter today,” predicting his precision and adaptability will frustrate Canelo for a decision win, akin to Bivol’s 2022 upset.

– Source: HBO Boxing Retrospective, May 20, 2025

Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing Promoter)

– Pick: Canelo

– Reason: Hearn, Canelo’s promoter, backs his star, citing his power and experience at 168 lbs as too much for Crawford, expecting a late stoppage.

– Source: DAZN Boxing, May 30, 2025

Tally: Canelo: 8, Crawford: 7