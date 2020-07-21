ESPN Boxing Results: Edgar Berlanga Makes it 14 Straight First Round Knockouts Against Eric Moon

If you blinked during the co main event of Edgar Berlanga (14-0, 14 KOs) vs Eric Moon (11-3, 6 KOs), then there’s a good chance you missed the entire contest.

Berlanga needed just a few seconds to get rid of his man. He pushed Moon back into the corner and poured on the power shots. It didn’t take long for Moon to fall, and when he did, it was painful.

Once he hit the canvas, the contest was called off shortly after.