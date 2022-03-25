Errol Spence Jr. Isn’t Sweating The Possibility Of Not Facing Terence Crawford: “It Is What It Is”

By: Hans Themistode

The boxing world continues to cross its fingers and hold its collective breath.

For years on end, even the most observant of fans have struggled with naming the best 147 pounder in the world. Terence Crawford, the division’s WBO titlist, and Errol Spence Jr., currently in possession of the IBF and WBC trinkets, both men have separated themselves from the pack.

Although initially, it appeared as though a collision course between the pair seemed inevitable, fans have grown more and more apoplectic as time continues to pass by. Still, even with several fans holding out hope, Spence Jr. is only a few weeks away from fighting for his third world title.

On April 16th, in front of his hometown fans in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Spence Jr. will take on WBA champion, Yordenis Ugas. If the Dallas product does what many are expecting, he’ll simply need Crawford’s lone title to reach undisputed status. That said, Spence Jr. doesn’t seem too gung ho about it.

“If we can get that fight made, then it’ll get made,” said Spence Jr. during an interview with FightHype.com. “If not, it is what it is.”

Crawford, fresh off his 34th birthday, accentuated his need to fight Spence Jr. following his knockout victory over Shawn Porter in November of 2021. Although the pound-for-pound star struggled with the rough and rugged style of his man, he eventually found his rhythm before showing discernment in the championship rounds.

In an effort to publicly shame Spence Jr. into facing him, Crawford, shortly after his win, went on his social media account and claimed that he was searching for his fellow champion and rival.

In the mind of Spence Jr., however, he’s simply brushed off Crawford’s comments. Long before the powerful southpaw burst onto the national pugilistic scene, Spence Jr. claimed that his number one goal was to become an undisputed world champion at 147 pounds. But while that goal hasn’t exactly changed, he notices that in the grand scheme of things, it’s inconsequential.

“I’m not going to dwell over it but it is something that I want, to be undisputed. I don’t think it’s something I need to be an all-time great. I don’t think [Felix] Trinidad, [Oscar] De La Hoya, Floyd [Mayweather] – a lot of the greats weren’t undisputed. I don’t think it’s something that I need like that but it’s something that I want. If it can’t happen, then it is what it is.”