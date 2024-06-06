Errol SPence explains why he feels his fighter frank martin will defeat gervonta davis

By: Sean Crose

Speaking to Fight Hub former welterweight titlist Errol Spence made it clear that he feels his fighter, Frank Martin, is going to shock the world by besting Gervonta “Tank” Davis on June 15th in Las Vegas. “I see him getting his hand raised,” Spence said of the undefeated Martin. “I feel like he’s the most skilled (and) talented fighter that Tank ever fought.” Although Davis has beaten well known fighters like Leo Santa Cruz and Ryan Garcia, Spence feels the Baltimore based star will be facing a new kind of opponent in Martin.

“He (Davis) can’t take those really rounds off,” Spence continued, “like he’s going to come in the seventh, eighth round and hope for a knockdown.” Not that Spence doesn’t feel Davis won’t be giving it a hundred percent. “Tanks going to put up a fight,” Spence admitted. “He’s a great fighter, but I feel like Franks definitely going to take it…he’s (Garcia’s) going to see the speed, he’s going to see the strength, he’s going to see the power that Frank brings.” Of course, Davis brings his own speed, strength and power. There’s a reason he’s popular draw, after all, something both Martin and Spence are keenly aware of.

Still, stranger things than a Martin win this weekend have happened (some of us still remember watching the Douglas-Tyson fight wide eyed as it went down live). That being said, Davis has earned his ferocious reputation. His style is sharp and disciplined, his headspace keen as he operates inside the ring. Davis doesn’t lose patience when things get rough. He trusts his own ability to a remarkable degree. The guy also knows how to turn out the lights. Yet Frank Martin is certainly not being viewed as a high level threat for Davis as the clock ticks towards the opening bell. If Martin wins, it will be earth shattering for the sport.

Indeed, should Martin manage to score the upset, no one – except perhaps Martin himself – will be happier than Spence. The guy’s in need of some good news, as his last fight, a true superbout against Terence Crawford, resulted in Spence suffering a grueling defeat – the first in the man’s highly lauded and decorated career. No doubt Martin plans on making his promoter happy on the 15th of June. And after the Davis-Martin fight has concluded? Spence has indicated he’s ready for a return to the ring himself. One might assume Martin would be there to cheer his man on.