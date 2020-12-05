Errol Spence-Danny Garcia Undercard: Sebastian Fundora-Habib Ahmed, Josesito Lopez-Francisco Santana, Eduardo Ramirez-Miguel Flores

By: Sean Crose

Aside from the main event, where WBC and IBF welterweight titlist Errol Spence takes on former titlist Danny Garcia, three other bouts going down at AT&T Stadium in Dallas this evening will be of interest to those planning to purchase the FOX PBC pay per view card.

Rising junior middleweight Sebastian Fundura will bring his southpaw style and 15-0-1 record into the ring to face the 27-1-1 Habib Ahmed in a scheduled 12 round throwdown. Fundura was last seen in August when he knocked out Nathaniel Gallimore in the sixth round. Ahmed was last in the ring in August, as well, where his battle with Alantez Fox was ruled a no contest in the third. Eager to make the most of his time, Ahmed is also reportedly lined up to face Alani Sulaimon next week.

Popular vet Josesito Lopez will also be on tonight’s card. The 37-8 fighter will be taking on the 25-8-1 Francisco Santana in a scheduled 10 round welterweight showdown. Lopez last fought in September of 2019 when he knocked out John Molina in the eighth round. Santana was last in the ring back in January, where he dropped a unanimous decision to Jarrett Hurd.

Finally, the 23-2-3 Eduardo Ramirez will be facing the 24-3 Miguel Flores for the WBC Continental Americas featherweight title in a scheduled 12 round affair. Flores last saw action in November of 2019 when he lost a unanimous decision to Leo Santa Cruz. Ramirez himself last fought in November of 2019, as well, when he knocked out Leduan Barthelemy in the fourth round.

Official Weights:

Fundura -153.6 Ahmed- 152.4

Lopez-146.2 Santana- 147.8

Ramirez- 125.2 Flores-125.4