Erickson Lubin On Sebastian Fundora: “He’s A Tall Statue Of A Guy But Skills Pay The Bills”

Posted on 04/08/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Despite suffering his jaw-dropping knockout defeat at the hands of Jermell Charlo in 2017, Erickson Lubin believes that he possesses the most skill at 154 pounds. Still, while Lubin maintains that his fellow junior middleweights should be ranked below him, come Saturday night, he’ll be forced to crank his neck upwards.

On April 9th, at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Lubin will have his ax nearby as he attempts to chop down the 6’6” Sebastian Fundora. Aside from just his freakishly tall frame, Lubin admits that he’s seen Fundora up close and personal on several occasions. And, having done so, the 26-year-old tips his cap in the direction of Fundora and what he brings to the table.

“He’s a tall statue of a guy,” said Lubin during a recent press conference. “He’s a good fighter, he comes in shape.”

Thanks to his inordinate height and volume punching, Fundora has overwhelmed his opponents, resulting in an undefeated record through 19 career fights. Most recently, Fundora waged a 12 round war against Sergio Garcia in December of 2021. While he continues to rack up the wins, Lubin has quietly done the same.

Since meeting his early demise at the hands of Charlo nearly five years ago, Lubin has dusted himself off and placed himself firmly in the world title picture, thanks to six consecutive victories. With a stoppage win over former unified champion Jeison Rosario in his most recent trip to the ring, Lubin is now beaming with confidence.

However, regardless of the overwhelming self-belief Lubin is now sporting, oddsmakers have tabbed his upcoming showdown against Fundora as a 50/50 affair. But while the betting public believes their showdown can go either way, Lubin is expecting a lopsided showcase.

“Skills pay the bills. I wanna show that I’m the best at 154 pounds. I’m here to make a statement, I’m here to win in dominant fashion.”

Rolando "Rolly" Romero Opens Up On Gervonta Davis Clash: “I Think It’s The Easiest Fight Of My Life”
April 3rd
Ismael Salas, Trainer Of Yordenis Ugas, Rips Spence's Amateur Background: “Did Spence Go To The Olympics? Yes, What He Did? Nothing”
April 3rd
Derrick James Shakes His Head At Possible Errol Spence Jr. Vs. Jermell Charlo Showdown: “I Don’t Want To Think About It”
April 1st
Derrick James On Gennadiy Golovkin: “He’s 40, He’s Still Fighting? Why?”
April 2nd
Dmitry Bivol: “He [Canelo Alvarez] Has Good Skills But Most People Think About Him Like He’s Untouchable, Sometimes It’s Funny”
April 4th

